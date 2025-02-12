Michigan targeting Tennessee defensive lineman commit
Tyson Bacon is a highly talented three-star defensive lineman, currently committed to Tennessee, but that hasn't stopped Michigan's defensive line coach Lou Esposito from keeping a close eye on him. Bacon, a top-300 recruit, is a priority for Esposito, who sees a high potential for growth in the young defensive prospect. Despite being committed to the Volunteers, Michigan continues to make an aggressive push to bring him into the Michigan Wolverines' fold.
Bacon has strong ties to Michigan, as he was born in Georgia but has deep family connections to the state. In fact, Bacon has stated that he was "born in Georgia but made in Michigan," reflecting the strong influence the state has had on his life and development. These ties could give Michigan an edge in his recruitment, especially as the Wolverines look to make their case.
While many recruiting sites have ranked Bacon as a three-star, Michigan believes he is criminally underrated. Esposito sees a raw but highly coachable player with immense upside. Bacon has the physical tools to succeed at the next level, and with the right coaching, he could develop into a dominant force on the defensive line. Esposito's keen eye for talent and the Wolverines' proven track record of developing defensive linemen could make Michigan an ideal landing spot for Bacon.
Bacon's combination of size, agility, and work ethic makes him a prime candidate for success in the Big Ten. As Esposito continues to build relationships with him and his family, the Wolverines remain hopeful that they can secure a commitment from the promising defensive lineman, even in the face of his current commitment to Tennessee. If they can win over Bacon, Michigan's defensive line could have a rising star for years to come.
