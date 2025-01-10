Report: Michigan has a new transfer portal WR target on its radar
Michigan is bound to bring in another wide receiver from the transfer portal before it's all said and done. After landing Indiana playmaker Donaven McCulley, the Wolverines haven't had the same luck in landing another receiver. Michigan missed out on Skyler Bell, David Pantelis, and Troy Stellato, and those are just recent misses.
The Wolverines are still in contact with App State wide receiver Kaiden Robinson, but Michigan has another playmaker on its radar as well. According to On3's EJ Holland, the Wolverines have been in contact with UMass wide receiver Anthony Simpson who could be making a visit at some point in time.
Simpson signed with Arizona in the 2020 class. He played sparingly for the 'Cats and transferred to UMass back in 2023. The offensive coordinator then? Michigan tight ends coach Steve Casula. Simpson had a breakout season under Casula where he led the team with 57 receptions for 792 yards and three touchdowns.
The 5-foot-11 receiver suffered an early injury this past season and was limited to just two games for the Minutemen. Simpson would figure to play the slot if he came to Michigan where he would likely battle Semaj Morgan. The Wolverines have made it a point to get more big-bodied playmakers but Simpson is an intriguing target.
