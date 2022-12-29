Top TCU Defenders Talk JJ McCarthy

Whether it's a defensive lineman, a linebacker or a defensive back, the TCU defenders have been coached up when it comes to Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy. Each player gave a very similar answer when asked about what stands out about U-M's sophomore signal caller despite sitting across a giant ballroom from each other.

The Horned Frogs have been watching film, breaking down tendencies and highlighting strengths and weaknesses when it comes to McCarthy's game and they all have a very similar mindset when it comes to playing against him. In the video below, linebackers Dee Winters and Johnny Hodges, defensive lineman Dylan Horton and cornerback Josh Newton all talk about McCarthy as a player and you can tell they've been taught and coached in a very consistent way.