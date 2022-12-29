Skip to main content

Top TCU Defenders Talk JJ McCarthy

The TCU defense is well aware of what Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy can do.

Whether it's a defensive lineman, a linebacker or a defensive back, the TCU defenders have been coached up when it comes to Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy. Each player gave a very similar answer when asked about what stands out about U-M's sophomore signal caller despite sitting across a giant ballroom from each other. 

The Horned Frogs have been watching film, breaking down tendencies and highlighting strengths and weaknesses when it comes to McCarthy's game and they all have a very similar mindset when it comes to playing against him. In the video below, linebackers Dee Winters and Johnny Hodges, defensive lineman Dylan Horton and cornerback Josh Newton all talk about McCarthy as a player and you can tell they've been taught and coached in a very consistent way.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan WolverinesTCU Horned Frogs

tcu helmet
Football

Top TCU Defenders Talk JJ McCarthy

By Brandon Brown
mazi smith
Football

Everything Mazi Smith Said About His Arrest, Legal Issue

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221212_101532064
Football

In The Fiesta Bowl, Quarterback Play Could Decide The Day

By Joshua Messe
jesse minter
Football

Per Jesse Minter, Adjustments Will Be The Key To Victory Against TCU

By Brandon Brown
mazi smith
Football

Mazi Smith On The Last Month, Unwavering Support From Jim Harbaugh

By Brandon Brown
JJ McCarthy, Donovan Edwards, Zak Zinter
Football

Keys To Success: Desmond Howard Breaks Down Michigan's Offense

By Christopher Breiler
jim harbaugh
Football

Five Observations From Michigan Football's Open Practice For Fiesta Bowl

By Brandon Brown
matt weiss
Football

Matt Weiss Breaks Down Michigan's Offense vs. TCU's 3-3-5 Defense

By Brandon Brown