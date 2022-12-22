Skip to main content

Michigan Football vs. TCU, National Signing Day, Fan-Led Wednesday

Michigan has put a bow on the early signing period as the current Wolverines prepare for the showdown with TCU.

Today marks the early, December edition of National Signing Day that has essentially become the National Signing Day as somewhere between 70 and 80% of recruits put pen to paper and officially sign with the team of their choice. For Michigan, it was a relatively quiet day aside from landing two top-200 prospects in wide receiver Karmello English and cornerback Jyaire Hill. Once the dust settled on the first day of the period, Michigan sat at No. 17 nationally with 23 signees.

As for the current Wolverines, we're still all really excited to watch them take the field against TCU. So many people are curious about the matchups, especially the ones that involve Michigan's running game and TCU's rush defense. Most expect Donovan Edwards to have a big day and for U-M to improve to 14-0 and advance to the national title game.

