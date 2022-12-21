Skip to main content

Michigan Is A Bad Matchup For TCU

TCU is a solid team that made it 12 weeks without losing a game, but it just feels like they're severely outmatched against Michigan.

As things stand right now, Michigan is favored by 7.5 points over TCU in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoffs. The Horned Frogs played with fire all year long and came out on top week after week until playing Kansas State for the second time in the Big 12 Championship game. Because of that, some think that they just have a knack for getting wins. Most people, however, see Michigan as a really bad matchup for TCU that will result in another dominant performance by the Wolverines. All of that, and more, is discussed in the video below.

