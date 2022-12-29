Skip to main content

Michigan Football vs. TCU, Press Conferences, Fan-Led Wednesday, College Football Playoff

Michigan players and coaches spent a lot of time with the media throughout the week leading up to Saturday's game against TCU.

At least 10 Michigan players and both pairs of coordinators talked with the media during the week of preparation for the Fiesta Bowl and all had something interesting to say. Each player and coordinator sat behind a microphone for more than 30 minutes giving media members plenty of time to ask all types of questions.

Mike Morris complimented TCU quarterback Max Duggan. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter talked about the importance of adjustments. JJ McCarthy shared that he listens to Bob Marley almost exclusively while preparing to play. Ronnie Bell spoke about his little brother Kendrick officially becoming a Wolverine last week. Olu Oluwatimi did a little bit of reflecting on his choice to become a Michigan Man. The list goes on and on.

