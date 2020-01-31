Michigan football announced that it will play Connecticut at home in 2022, which fills out the Wolverines' schedule. The game will obviously be played at The Big House on Sept. 17.

The release from the program explained the addition of UConn and also broke down a few other aspects of the 2022 schedule.

The University of Michigan Athletic Department announced Thursday (Jan. 30) the addition of the University of Connecticut to the non-conference football schedule in 2022. The Wolverines and Huskies will meet on the gridiron during the third week of the season, Sept. 17, 2022, at Michigan Stadium.

This will be the third-ever meeting between the two programs, with the Wolverines claiming victories in the first two match-ups. Michigan hosted UConn in the rededication of Michigan Stadium, a 30-10 win on Sept. 4, 2010, and followed up with a 24-21 victory in the return game held at Rentschler Field on Sept. 21, 2013.

The Wolverines will play the first four games of the 2022 season at Michigan Stadium and six of their first seven contests will be held at home. The Huskies will be the third and final non-conference opponent for the Wolverines after facing Colorado State and Hawaii during the first two weekends at the Big House.

Michigan's entire 2022 schedule is listed below. Home games are in bold:

Sept. 3 Colorado State

Sept. 10 Hawaii

Sept. 17 Connecticut

Sept. 24 Maryland

Oct. 1 at Iowa

Oct. 8 Penn State

Oct. 15 Nebraska

Oct. 22 at Michigan State

Oct. 29 Illinois

Nov. 5 Bye Week

Nov. 12 Indiana

Nov. 19 at Rutgers

Nov. 26 at Ohio State

Dec. 3 Big Ten Championship Game

