Michigan Football's top 5 remaining targets on the recruiting trail
According to On3's latest recruiting rankings, the Michigan Wolverines now have the No. 8 2025 class nationally. The biggest splash came last week when five-star QB Bryce Underwood (the No. 1 overall prospect in 2025) announced he was flipping his commitment from LSU to Michigan.
Since that announcement, Michigan has been rumored to be in the mix for several other top recruits nationally who are reportedly expressing serious interest in Ann Arbor. With the early singing period just one week away, the Wolverines have the chance to secure what could end up as a top five recruiting class nationally.
Here's a look at the top remaining targets for the Wolverines:
- Ty Haywood, Five-Star OT (Alabama Commit)
- Isaiah Gibson, Five-Star EDGE (Georgia Commit)
- Derek Meadows, Four-Star WR (LSU Commit)
- Jordan Young, Four-Star S (Clemson Commit)
- Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, Four-Star LB
Here's a quick look at the current commitments in Michigan's 2025 class:
- Bryce Underwood - Five Star QB
- Andrew Babalola - Five Star OT
- Kainoa Winston: Four-Star S
- Andrew Marsh: Four-Star WR
- Andrew Olesh: Four-Star TE
- Jaylen Williams: Four-Star DL
- Avery Gach: Four-Star OT
- Jayden Sanders: Four-Star CB
- Sharmai Earls: Four-star CB
- Benny Patterson: Four-star DL
- Jamar Browder: Three-star WR
- Bobby Kanka: Three-Star DL
- Jacob Washington: Three-Star WR
- Julius Holly: Three-Star EDGE
- Donovan Johnson: Three-Star RB
- Eli Owens: Three-Star TE
- Kaden Strayhorn: Three-Star IOL
- Jasper Parker: Three-Star RB
- Chase Taylor: Three-Star LB
