Wolverine Digest

Michigan Football's top 5 remaining targets on the recruiting trail

Chris Breiler

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

According to On3's latest recruiting rankings, the Michigan Wolverines now have the No. 8 2025 class nationally. The biggest splash came last week when five-star QB Bryce Underwood (the No. 1 overall prospect in 2025) announced he was flipping his commitment from LSU to Michigan.

Since that announcement, Michigan has been rumored to be in the mix for several other top recruits nationally who are reportedly expressing serious interest in Ann Arbor. With the early singing period just one week away, the Wolverines have the chance to secure what could end up as a top five recruiting class nationally.

Here's a look at the top remaining targets for the Wolverines:

  • Ty Haywood, Five-Star OT (Alabama Commit)
  • Isaiah Gibson, Five-Star EDGE (Georgia Commit)
  • Derek Meadows, Four-Star WR (LSU Commit)
  • Jordan Young, Four-Star S (Clemson Commit)
  • Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, Four-Star LB

Here's a quick look at the current commitments in Michigan's 2025 class:

  1. Bryce Underwood - Five Star QB
  2. Andrew Babalola - Five Star OT
  3. Kainoa Winston: Four-Star S
  4. Andrew Marsh: Four-Star WR
  5. Andrew Olesh: Four-Star TE
  6. Jaylen Williams: Four-Star DL
  7. Avery Gach: Four-Star OT
  8. Jayden Sanders: Four-Star CB
  9. Sharmai Earls: Four-star CB
  10. Benny Patterson: Four-star DL
  11. Jamar Browder: Three-star WR
  12. Bobby Kanka: Three-Star DL
  13. Jacob Washington: Three-Star WR
  14. Julius Holly: Three-Star EDGE
  15. Donovan Johnson: Three-Star RB
  16. Eli Owens: Three-Star TE
  17. Kaden Strayhorn: Three-Star IOL
  18. Jasper Parker: Three-Star RB
  19. Chase Taylor: Three-Star LB

- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Home/Football