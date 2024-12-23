NEW: Michigan transfer offensive lineman commits to Big 12 school
Another four-year Wolverine offensive lineman will look to make a name for himself at a new home.
Just one day after former Michigan O-lineman Raheem Anderson announced his commitment to Western Michigan, fellow 2021 signee Tristan Bounds is headed to the Big 12 Conference following a commitment to Arizona.
A former three-star prospect in the class of 2021, Bounds appeared in just seven games for the Wolverines over the past four season, primarily on special teams. He heads to Arizona with one year of collegiate eligibility remaining, looking to crack the starting rotation with the Wildcats. Bounds was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree at Michigan.
