Expect Big Things From Incoming Transfers

Michigan's 2023 recruiting class wasn't quite as good as many thought it could or should be given U-M's incredible success on the field in 2021 and 2022. However, Jim Harbaugh has managed to bolster his roster in a major why via the transfer portal. Per 247 Sports, Michigan is currently sitting at No. 4 nationally in the transfer portal rankings with seven commitments. The Wolverines are behind only Florida State, Colorado and LSU.

ESPN staff writer and former Michigan beat writer Tom VanHaaren recently ranked the top college football transfers in the country and four now-Wolverines wound up on the list.

Michigan has also landed quarterback Jack Tuttle and tight end AJ Barner from Indiana, as well as center Drake Nugent from Stanford. Tuttle and Barner figure to be depth bodies, while Nugent could and should push for a starting position.