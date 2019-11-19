Michigan Football True Freshmen Tracker Week 10

TE Erick All: Played but did not record a catch at tight end in the win over the Spartans … Has appeared in nine games for the Wolverines this season, with one reception for 10 yards.

RB Zach Charbonnet: Had seven rushes for 30 yards (4.3 yards per carry) as the No. 2 running back… Continues to lead the team in attempts (124), rushing yards (589) and rushing touchdowns (11), appearing in all 10 games this season.

DB Daxton Hill: Recorded two tackles and a pass breakup playing nickel corner … Has 17 tackles in 10 games defensively with 1.5 for loss, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

DT Chris Hinton: Saw action in his ninth career game and recorded his first tackle since Week 4 against Rutgers … Has three stops on the season appearing at both defensive line and special teams.

WR Giles Jackson: Played in his 10th game of the season on offense and special teams and earned two rushing attempts for 32 yards while returning a pair of kickoffs for 30 yards … On the year, has three carries for 34 yards, four catches for 35 yards and a touchdown, and is averaging 25.9 yards per kickoff return on 14 tries, including a 97-yard touchdown at Maryland.

WR Cornelius Johnson: Johnson caught a 39-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter against Michigan State … Johnson has appeared in nine games this year with four catches for 61 yards and a score.

WR Mike Sainristil: Had two catches for 21 yards, including a 15-yarder that went for a first down … Has appeared as a reserve wide receiver in nine contests and has six receptions for 102 yards and a score.

LB Anthony Solomon: Saw action on special teams but did not record a tackle … Has played in nine games and has made one tackle.