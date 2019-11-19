Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Michigan Football True Freshmen Tracker Week 10

MichaelSpath

TE Erick All: Played but did not record a catch at tight end in the win over the Spartans … Has appeared in nine games for the Wolverines this season, with one reception for 10 yards. 

RB Zach Charbonnet: Had seven rushes for 30 yards (4.3 yards per carry) as the No. 2 running back… Continues to lead the team in attempts (124), rushing yards (589) and rushing touchdowns (11), appearing in all 10 games this season. 

DB Daxton Hill: Recorded two tackles and a pass breakup playing nickel corner … Has 17 tackles in 10 games defensively with 1.5 for loss, three pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. 

DT Chris Hinton: Saw action in his ninth career game and recorded his first tackle since Week 4 against Rutgers … Has three stops on the season appearing at both defensive line and special teams. 

WR Giles Jackson: Played in his 10th game of the season on offense and special teams and earned two rushing attempts for 32 yards while returning a pair of kickoffs for 30 yards … On the year, has three carries for 34 yards, four catches for 35 yards and a touchdown, and is averaging 25.9 yards per kickoff return on 14 tries, including a 97-yard touchdown at Maryland. 

WR Cornelius Johnson: Johnson caught a 39-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter against Michigan State … Johnson has appeared in nine games this year with four catches for 61 yards and a score. 

WR Mike Sainristil: Had two catches for 21 yards, including a 15-yarder that went for a first down … Has appeared as a reserve wide receiver in nine contests and has six receptions for 102 yards and a score. 

LB Anthony Solomon: Saw action on special teams but did not record a tackle … Has played in nine games and has made one tackle. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/18/19

Steve Deace
7 2

It is over after all. Jim Harbaugh delivered the kill-shot to what's been a very successful era of Sparty football.

Video: Michigan Podcast On Driving A Stake Through Sparty

Steve Deace
3 0

How Jim Harbaugh took control of the instate rivalry, and what it means for this season and beyond.

Video & Analysis: Jay Harbaugh Explains Why Ben Mason Belongs On Offense

Brandon Brown
0

Ben Mason started out the year as a defensive lineman but those days are gone.

How Jim Harbaugh Wrecked Sparty Football

Steve Deace
0

How the arrival of Jim Harbaugh caused Mark Dantonio's once proud Michigan State program to crumble.

Video: Shaun Nua Uses One Word To Describe Aidan Hutchinson

Brandon Brown
0

Shaun Nua is having a lot of fun because his group is talented and Aidan Hutchinson is a big part of that.

Michigan Film Breakdown: What We Learned From Devin Gardner

MichaelSpath
0

Every Tuesday, former Michigan quarterback Devin Gardner breaks down Michigan's film. Here is what he taught the audience, including great and not-so-great throws from Shea Patterson and a debate over U-M's final touchdown.

Video: Shaun Nua Lauds Carlo Kemp For Leadership, Levelheadedness, More

Brandon Brown
0

Carlo Kemp is the epitome of a team captain.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/19/19

Steve Deace
2 0

We may already know the key to the Indiana game.

Opinion Roundtable: Is Indiana Going To Be A Pain In Michigan’s Butt Again?

Brandon Brown
0

For the past few years, Indiana has been a thorn in Michigan's side but U-M has been able to survive. What about this year?

Video: Good Michigan Morning 11/20/19

Steve Deace
0

If indeed Dantonio is staying on the job in East Lansing, how does that impact the instate rivalry moving forward?