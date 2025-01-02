Michigan Football: Veteran defender declares for NFL Draft
Another veteran Michigan defender made it official on Thursday, as Makari Paige announced he was entering his name into the 2025 NFL Draft. During his five seasons in Ann Arbor, Paige appeared in 53 games and made 32 starts in the secondary. In his message posted to social media, Paige highlighted his four career wins over Ohio State, three Big Ten championships, Rose Bowl victory, and National Championship.
You can read his full statement below:
"Celebrating the end of one era and the beginning of a new journey. First and foremost, I'm deeply grateful to God for blessing me with this incredible journey - the highs, the lows, and everything in between.
A heartfelt thank-you to my parents for their endless sacrifices and unwavering support. To my family and friends who have traveled near and far to cheer me on, I cannot thank you enough for standing by me every step of the way.
To my coaches - Coach Harbaugh, Coach Bellamy, Coach Morgan, Coach Minter, Coach Jay, Coach Clink, Coach Mallory, Coach Wink, and Coach Herb, and the rest of the strength staff: thank you for believing in me and pushing me to be my best. You've not only made me a better player but also a better person. your dedication, wisdom, and leadership have taught me lessons I will carry throughout my life, both on and off the field.
To my teammates, my brothers: we've accomplished so much together, and the friendships we've build will last a lifetime. I wouldn't trade this journey for the world. Thank you for the countless memories, the laughs, and the battles. You've been my second family, and I'll cherish every game, practice, and locker room moment forever. Together, we accomplished something special: beat Ohio State four years in a row, back-to-back-to-back Big Ten Champions, Rose Bowl Champions, 2023 National Champions.
None of this could have been achieved without being a part of the best university in the world.
Wearing the Maize and Blue has been the honor of a lifetime, and I'm beyond excited for what lies ahead.
With that, I am proud to announce that I am officially declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. Go Blue forever."
Here's a quick look at some of Paige's accomplishments during his five seasons at Michigan, via MGoBlue.com:
• Academic All-Big Ten honoree (2021)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches, 2023; honorable mention, media, 2022)
• Four-time letterman (2020-21-22-23)
• Has appeared in 53 games at safety and on special teams with 32 starts in the secondary, including four at nickel
