Super Bowl winning coach Jon Gruden feeling "NICEY" in Tampa with Michigan Football
Super Bowl XXVII winning coach Jon Gruden has descended upon Tampa Bay to visit the Michigan Wolverines practice. Gruden, who recently made waves for joining Barstool Sports as an analyst, is well known for his affinity for quarterback coaching and mentoring. Undoubtedly, the presence of consensus 2025 No. 1 rated high school player Bryce Underwood played a factor in his appearance in Tampa Bay.
Gruden is renowned for his ability to challenge and mentor quarterback prospects as they prepare for the NFL Draft. He was a staple on ESPN quizzing quarterbacks on plays, schemes, and defensives alignments prior to their combine and draft workouts. He shared a picture on his X account with some Michigan quarterbacks, to include Jadyn Davis and Bryce Underwood, and some of the Michigan offensive coaching staff.
Gruden captioned the video with his trademark tagline "feelin' really NICEY". Joining Gruden in Tampa at practice was three-time Super Bowl champion and current Tampa Bay Bucs head coach Todd Bowles. Bowles son, a former Georgia Bulldog, recently committed to the maize and blue as a 4-star transfer portal prospect. Troy Bowles will look to stand alongside current linebacker Ernest Hausmann as anchors in Michigan's 2025 defense.
It certainly never hurts to have Super Bowl winning players and coaches at your practice. This shows the trajectory that Coach Moore has this team headed, drawing the attention of champions across the sport.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI