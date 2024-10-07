Michigan vs. Illinois kickoff time, television provider announced
As Michigan enters a much-needed bye week, the Big Ten Conference has announced the kickoff schedule for its full slate of Oct. 19 games.
Coming out of the bye, the Wolverines will travel to Illinois for a 3:30 p.m. start against the Fighting Illini. The game will be broadcast by CBS, with Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson on the call and Jenny Dell providing the sideline reporting.
After suffering its second defeat of the season, No. 24 Michigan fell a whopping 14 spots in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll. The Wolverines (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) will likely have a new starting quarterback on the other side of the bye in seventh-year senior Jack Tuttle, but also needs to figure out why its defense chalked-full of future NFL talent has fallen so woefully-short of expectations.
No. 23 Illinois (4-1, 1-1) enjoyed a bye this past weekend following its first loss of the season, 21-7, at the hands of No. 4 Penn State. The Fighting Illini, who will host Purdue this weekend, opened their season with wins over Eastern Illinois (45-0), Kansas (23-17), Central Michigan (30-9) and Nebraska (31-24).
