Michigan vs. Michigan State game time, television provider announced
Bitter rivals will square off under the lights at the Big House on Saturday, Oct. 26 as the annual meeting between Michigan and Michigan State has been announced as a night game at Michigan Stadium.
The Wolverines and the Spartans will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET, with Big Ten Network carrying the broadcast it was revealed on Monday. This will be the third consecutive season in which the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry game will be played at night.
After consecutive victories over the Spartans the last two seasons, the Wolverines will look to make it three in a row in the "Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy" for the first time since a run of six straight wins from 2002-07. This year's rendition of the rivalry will be the first meeting between two new head coaches in Michigan's Sherrone Moore and Michigan State's Jonathan Smith.
