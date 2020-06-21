10 Highlights From Warde Manuel

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has definitely been earning his paycheck over the last few months. As the head of a massive enterprise dealing with COVID-19 and ongoing racial issues, Manuel has had a lot heaped onto his plates in 2020. He did his best to break down what he and U-M are doing to work through it all as the summer marches on.

1. "First and foremost, the health and safety of our student-athletes dominate our decision making as we move forward."

Michigan's president, Mark Schlissel, is an immunologist, so it's not surprising that Manuel and Michigan in general are taking a very cautious approach to bring athletes back during the pandemic. No school wants to deal with a widespread outbreak or worse, a student's death, so safety has to be first and foremost and Manuel made sure that everyone understood that.

2. "There's no plans for us to have our student-athletes sign any waiver."

Ohio State had its players sign the "Buckeye Pledge" upon returning to campus, which certainly felt like an attempt to absolve the university from all blame. The document never actually said "Ohio State is not responsible for..." but that's essentially what it was. Michigan obviously isn't going to go that route, but all ADs and schools are definitely keeping a very close eye on the situation as student athletes return to school.

3. "We will talk to [the student athletes], try to educate them, try to get them to where we are, but continued disregard for the policies, procedures and protocols in place could lead up to removal from the team. The safety of everyone is important."

This is a pretty big declaration. I wouldn't be surprised if we saw it happen somewhere across the country, but you'd have to imagine something pretty egregious taking place in order for a player to be removed from a team.

4. "If it's declared that our students can't come back to campus for class, why would I ask a student-athlete to come back and participate in sports? It's against how I think about our student-athletes. They are students first."

I'm not surprised by this at all either. Again, when the president of your university is an immunologist, precautions are going to be taken. And when you're a school with an academic reputation like Michigan, regardless of how important the football program is, every student athlete is that first — a student.

5. “I hope that we can move forward and start competitions in the fall. I’m hopeful that decision will come towards the end of this month or in early July.”

That's not exactly reassuring but obviously measures are being taken to ensure that football season starts when it's supposed to. Like everyone else, Manuel is taking orders and suggestions from people specifically focused on getting through the pandemic as safely as possible.

6. "I can tell you it won't be normal."

I think everyone can feel that. Will games start on time? Will teams travel across the country for road trips if the schedule calls for it? Those are all areas of normalcy that are likely to be affected this fall. Manuel and people in his position at other schools have obviously been discussing how to approach everything so for him to say that it won't be normal, seems to indicate that big shake ups are coming.

7. "We won’t have 110,000 in Michigan Stadium this year."

This is another thing that most people saw happening. With social distancing, six feet between each individual person and gathering of 10 or less people just being okayed within the last couple of weeks, how in the world could you possibly sell out the biggest stadium in the country? You can't. I don't know if it will be officially announced at some point, but I don't see anyway you can even fill the stadiums halfway. It just doesn't seem possible.

8. "In this time, many of our black student-athletes are hurting. I’m hurting as a black man, and it is something that we’re going to continue to work toward and fix and make better in our society."

As a black man, Manuel clearly recognizes the importance of what he says and does during these trying times. A couple weeks ago, Jim Harbaugh marched with some of his players in Ann Arbor, which is a much better look than what other schools are dealing with. With that said, it's not about a look, it's about a movement and actions, and Harbaugh seems to be fully on board with doing whatever is necessary for his players. Manuel understands it too and went on to say...

9. "I have made sure that they understand that I want them to be proactive and take actions to move the needle, whether it is registering to vote, voting. Whether it’s taking a knee if they want to do that and want to explain how they feel about it and why. And to really just continue to move us forward as a society, as a university, as a community."

You can't ask for an athletic director to do or say anymore right now. All of this will really manifest itself once the season actually starts, but kudos to Manuel for being outspoken about the issues at hand and supporting all of the men and women within Michigan athletics.

10. "[Given] the social unrest given what happened to George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks, Breonna Taylor and others. It's very difficult times for us all, difficult times for our student-athletes, and we will continue to go through it."

As a white man, I can't begin to imagine what the black community is feeling. I try, but it's impossible to do it. It obviously resonates for Manuel, who is a black man with a college-aged son at Michigan. They must've had so many discussions and shared thoughts since all of this happened that surely helped shape Manuel's approach and comments during the call.