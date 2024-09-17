Will Johnson opens up about his Michigan legacy, what he wants to be remembered for
Michigan cornerback Will Johnson is widely recognized as the top corner in all of college football. His combination of size, speed, and athleticism is one of the top reasons why he'll likely be an early first-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. But along with the measurables, it's the intangibles that really separate Johnson from the rest of the pack. His mentality and dedication to his craft is second to none, but he's also an incredible teammate.
“His parents do a great job. His sister that works with us now, they’re just first-class people,” defensive backs coach Lamar Morgan said heading into the season. “The dude just cares about his teammates. He’s very genuine, he always wants to learn, he always wants to coach. I learn a lot from him. You’ve got a new coach coming here and asking you to change some techniques, he’s open. He’s just a very unique player, man. That’s what I think people don’t realize, the dude truly, truly cares about his teammates and he works like he’s just trying to earn a spot on the bus every single day.”
Johnson recently shared a video where he explains why playing at the University of Michigan is so important to him, along with the legacy he hopes to leave behind in Ann Arbor.
"I want my legacy to be someone who was a hard worker, he was there for his teammates, didn't have to question what kind of guy he was when you stepped in here everyday. And he kept God first, which is most important."
Although Johnson is only in his junior season, there's very little doubt that this year will represent his last in the winged helmet. But based on the way his coaches and teammates talk about him, I'd say he's well on his way to establishing that legacy he says he wants to leave behind.
