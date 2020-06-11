WolverineDigest
Michigan's Rush Offense Ranks Fifth In Big Ten Since 2015

Jake Sage

Since taking over the program in 2015, Jim Harbaugh has made running the football a major priority at Michigan, and the Wolverines have responded in kind: over the past five years, U-M has accumulated 11,743 yards on the ground, the third-best tally of any Big Ten team. 

While the program's passing attack has not taken off yet, the rush offense has been consistently good, with 1-2 punches of De'Veon Smith and Chris Evans (2016), Karan Higdon and Evans (2017-18), and now Hassan Haskins and Zach Charbonnet (2019-present). 

Still, there is room to improve as the video compilation above proves. 

If Not Harbaugh, Who?

What would a realistic head coaching candidate pool look like if Michigan parted ways with Jim Harbaugh after this season? And would any of those names be more or less likely to beat Ohio State and win a Big Ten title in the next four years?

Steve Deace

SalemBuckeye

U-M In Top Group For Pair Of Elite 2022 Prospects

The Wolverines received a double dose of positive recruiting news on Wednesday when two highly ranked prospects listed Michigan among their top 10 schools.

Eric Rutter

Top 25 Big Ten Linebackers In The Jim Harbaugh Era

Former Michigan standout Devin Bush headlines the best linebackers from the Big Ten over the last five years.

Brandon Brown

Three New Names: Washington Huskies

Here are three names you won't find looking at last year's season but that you'll need to know in 2020.

Brandon Brown

Saddi Washington Commends Juwan Howard's Leadership During The Offseason

In a radio spot on The Huge Show yesterday, Michigan assistant coach Saddi Washington traversed a lot of ground on what to expect for the upcoming season.

Eric Rutter

Video: Michigan Podcast On The State Of The Football Program

With the Wolverines set to report in preparation for the 2020 season, we assess where things stand with the football program.

Steve Deace

Michigan Football Recruiting Mailbag

Readers submitted questions and Wolverine Digest answered a few of the more pertinent questions about the current state of Michigan recruiting.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Could Be Better At RB In 2020 Than Ever Before Under Harbaugh

Is it possible in 2020 that Michigan will have its best season yet under Jim Harbaugh at the running back position?

MichaelSpath

Analyzing Three Position Groups With Eamonn Dennis' Move To Cornerback

Listed as an athlete out of high school, Eamonn Dennis will play cornerback at Michigan.

Brandon Brown

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Joe Milton In 2020

Michigan doesn't have a starting quarterback yet but Joe Milton definitely has a chance to win the job.

Brandon Brown