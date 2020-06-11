Michigan's Rush Offense Ranks Fifth In Big Ten Since 2015

Since taking over the program in 2015, Jim Harbaugh has made running the football a major priority at Michigan, and the Wolverines have responded in kind: over the past five years, U-M has accumulated 11,743 yards on the ground, the third-best tally of any Big Ten team.

While the program's passing attack has not taken off yet, the rush offense has been consistently good, with 1-2 punches of De'Veon Smith and Chris Evans (2016), Karan Higdon and Evans (2017-18), and now Hassan Haskins and Zach Charbonnet (2019-present).

Still, there is room to improve as the video compilation above proves.