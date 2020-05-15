WolverineDigest
Offense Trumps Defense In College Football, Definitively At Michigan

MichaelSpath

Team - 2019
Yds. Vs Non25
Yds. vs. Top25
Difference
Pts. vs. Non25
Pts. vs. Top25
Difference

Michigan

268.2 (11 teams)

528.5 (2)

+260.3

16.2 

45.5 

+29.3

Ohio State

249.7 (11 teams)

322.5 (2)

+72.8

12.8 

19.0 

+6.2

Wisconsin

259.8 (11 teams)

461.5 (2)

+201.7

13.8 

36.0

+22.2

Alabama

303.8 (11 teams)

518.0 (2)

+214.2

15.0 

38.5 

+23.5

Top 10 Defenses

271.4 (113 teams)

425.0 (17)

+153.6

15.1

27.8

+12.7

In 2019, the Top 10 defenses nationally – Michigan was No. 11 – allowed the best offenses they faced (ranked in the Top 25) 150.0 yards more per game and 12.0 points more per game than they allowed against the rest of their competition (offenses ranked 26th-130th).

Over the last five years (2015-present) Top 10 defenses have allowed the 86 teams with Top 25 offenses they have faced off with an average of 108 yards more per game and 10.4 points more per game than the Top 10 defenses have fared against every other team on their schedule.

In other words, even the best defenses are surrendering significantly more yards (about 100) and more points (10) when they square off against great offenses. Again: offense > defense.

Michigan, which has ranked among the Top 10 defenses nationally four of five seasons (and No. 11 in 2019), however has been ceding yards and points to Top 25 offenses at an even more staggering rate.

The Wolverines held 11 teams to 268.2 yards per game and 16.2 points per game in 2019, but in two matchups with Top 25 offenses Ohio State and Alabama, the Maize and Blue surrendered 528.5 yards per game and 45.5 points per game.

U-M allowed 260.3 more yards per contest and 29.3 more points against the best offenses than it did against the other 11. Compared to their standout defensive brethren, Michigan gave up 103.5 yards more when it played Top 25 offenses than when the rest of the Top 10 (17 games) played Top 25 offenses.

Michigan also allowed 17.7 more points per game against its best offensive foes than the rest of the Top 10 defenses did.

Not everything is created equal (U-M, in fact, played two Top 10 offenses) but Wisconsin’s two matchups against Top 25 offenses both came against No. 4 Ohio State, and the Badgers allowed 67.0 yards fewer and 9.5 points less in their matchups against Top 25 offenses than Michigan did it its two games.

Over the next few days, we’ll look at this comparison season-by-season, but in each year, the trend is alarming – Michigan’s defense, by far, is struggling more against Top 25 offenses the rest of the nation’s “best” defenses. And Ohio State is not the sole reason why (the Buckeyes represent three of the eight Top 25 offenses U-M has played since 2015). 

Over the five years collectively, U-M has given up more than 50 yards and close to 13 points more against the Top 25 offenses it has faced than the rest of the Top 10 defenses have fared against the Top 25 offenses they have played. 

Editor's Note: Intern Jake Sage did an incredible job compiling the research for this article. 

