Post-Game: Michigan Destroys Rutgers (2nd Half), Blake Corum AGAIN, Donovan Edwards, U-M Defense

It didn't start off well against Rutgers, as evidenced by Michigan's three-point halftime deficit, but a 38-0, second-half beatdown ended up being beyond convincing and puts Michigan at 9-0 during a wild weekend of college football. No. 1 Tennessee lost, No. 4 Clemson lost and No. 6 Alabama lost, which should pave the way for U-M to roll into the top four with ease.

Even though it took the Wolverines a little time to get going, a few mainstays once again showed up in a big way. Running back Blake Corum, along with his buddy Donovan Edwards, got very loose against the Scarlet Knights. The one-two punch ran for 109 yards apiece and accounted for three touchdowns. They seem to be peaking at the right time. On the defensive side of the ball, Jesse Minter once again, made some major adjustments at the break and blanked the Scarlet Knights in the second stanza. The Wolverines just keep on winning and should continue to do so during its next two home games against Nebraska and Illinois.