Skip to main content

Post-Game: Michigan Destroys Rutgers (2nd Half), Blake Corum AGAIN, Donovan Edwards, U-M Defense

The Wolverines are now 9-0 after a tale of two halves against Rutgers.

It didn't start off well against Rutgers, as evidenced by Michigan's three-point halftime deficit, but a 38-0, second-half beatdown ended up being beyond convincing and puts Michigan at 9-0 during a wild weekend of college football. No. 1 Tennessee lost, No. 4 Clemson lost and No. 6 Alabama lost, which should pave the way for U-M to roll into the top four with ease.

Even though it took the Wolverines a little time to get going, a few mainstays once again showed up in a big way. Running back Blake Corum, along with his buddy Donovan Edwards, got very loose against the Scarlet Knights. The one-two punch ran for 109 yards apiece and accounted for three touchdowns. They seem to be peaking at the right time. On the defensive side of the ball, Jesse Minter once again, made some major adjustments at the break and blanked the Scarlet Knights in the second stanza. The Wolverines just keep on winning and should continue to do so during its next two home games against Nebraska and Illinois.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Michigan WolverinesRutgers Scarlet Knights

donovan edwards rutgers
Football

Post-Game: Michigan Destroys Rutgers (2nd Half), Blake Corum AGAIN, Donovan Edwards, U-M Defense

By Brandon Brown
donovan edwards
Football

Michigan Continues To Roll

By Joshua Messe
blake corum
Football

Three Up/Three Down: Michigan Runs Away From Rutgers, Moves To 9-0

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221009_002734771
Football

No. 5 Michigan Stays Perfect, Moves To 9-0

By Christopher Breiler
aj henning rutgers
Football

Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Rutgers

By Brandon Brown
rutgers hub
Football

Make Your Pick: Michigan at Rutgers

By Brandon Brown
michigan greg schiano
Football

Michigan vs. Rutgers Preview, Over/Unders, Specific Game Predictions, Jim Harbaugh's Approach

By Brandon Brown
jj mccarthy blake corum
Football

Michigan vs. Rutgers, Fan-Led Wednesday, Blake Corum For Heisman, JJ McCarthy Downfield

By Brandon Brown