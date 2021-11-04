Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Michigan Moving Forward, Football Rivals Discussion, Jim Harbaugh Topics

    Michigan has four games left this season and they mean everything.
    Michigan is 7-1 and No. 7 in the College Football Playoff rankings, but somehow it feels a little empty after last week's loss to Michigan State. Now, Michigan's season is four games long and contains to massive tests — at Penn State and at home against Ohio State. The outcome of those will truly define Michigan's season.

    If the Wolverines can win out, they'll be in the discussion for the college football playoff. If they win out and Michigan State trips up a couple times, which is entirely possible with games against Purdue, Penn State and Ohio State remaining, they could still punch a ticket to Indianapolis. It feels like a long shot given Jim Harbaugh's track record, but there is still a lot left to play for.

    We discuss all of that, along with Harbaugh's resume so far and what we think will happen down the stretch on this episode of The Wolverine Digest Podcast.

