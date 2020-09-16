Michigan Football Chatter: More Departures Coming

The Big Ten will reportedly vote to restart the 2020 football season soon (though we don't blame you for being skeptical - the "vote" was supposed to take place Sunday, then Monday, then Tuesday, and now, maybe, today).

When the season commences, Michigan will already be without two of its best players, right tackle Jalen Mayfield and cornerback Ambry Thomas opting out of any football campaign to instead prepare for the NFL Draft.

Now, we've learned the Wolverines will also be without wide receiver Nico Collins, who is also choosing the NFL path instead of playing an abbreviated eight- or nine-game conference-only schedule. While not projected to go in the first round, Collins has an NFL body at 6-4, 215 pounds and ran a 4.5 40-yard dash during winter conditioning a few months ago.

With Collins gone, Michigan will be getting younger at receiver, featuring junior Ronnie Bell (56 career catches), sophomores Giles Jackson, Mike Sainristil and Cornelius Jackson (21 combined receptions), and true freshmen AJ Henning and Roman Wilson.

Meanwhile, we first reported Sept. 5 that redshirt sophomore Joe Milton is Michigan's first-string quarterback. Nothing has changed over the last 10 days. In fact, if the season started this weekend, we'd expect Milton first and redshirt freshman Cade McNamara the backup.

What does that mean for redshirt junior Dylan McCaffrey? Our sources indicate he is exploring his options after losing the head-to-head with Milton to be the starter.

The Maize and Blue are expected to name captains soon and we've heard there are A LOT - more than the program has ever had in one season.