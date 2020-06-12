Michigan's Rush Defense Has Been Big 10's Fourth-Best Since 2015

Regardless of coordinator (though Don Brown has held the role since 2016) and as players have come and gone, one thing has remained steadfast - the Wolverines have featured one of the conference's top rush defenses.

Using a formula that put a 1-14 weight on rushing yards allowed per season, yards per carry, touchdowns allowed and big plays, we calculated the best units in the Big Ten, Michigan State's stout front seven coming out at No. 1.

Where does Michigan rank and how did it get there? Watch the video highlights to find out.

Offensively, U-M's passing attack and ground games need some work.