Michigan's Rush Defense Has Been Big 10's Fourth-Best Since 2015

Jake Sage

Regardless of coordinator (though Don Brown has held the role since 2016) and as players have come and gone, one thing has remained steadfast - the Wolverines have featured one of the conference's top rush defenses. 

Using a formula that put a 1-14 weight on rushing yards allowed per season, yards per carry, touchdowns allowed and big plays, we calculated the best units in the Big Ten, Michigan State's stout front seven coming out at No. 1. 

Where does Michigan rank and how did it get there? Watch the video highlights to find out. 

Offensively, U-M's passing attack and ground games need some work. 

Three New Names: Ball State Cardinals

A week after Michigan's opener against Washington, the Wolverines will host Ball State in the home opener.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Offer Makes Impact On 2023 Speedster Joenel Aguero

The Wolverines extended an offer to freshman Joenel Aguero back in January, and the 2023 prospect has all the makings to be a star player later in his career.

Eric Rutter

Three New Names: Michigan Wolverines

Instead of checking out new names for each of Michigan's opponents, let's look at three new names that Michigan opponents need to know about.

Brandon Brown

Michigan Target Film Study: Tywone Malone

Michigan is in the thick of a 14-team battle for four-star defensive tackle Tywone Malone, one of the strongest interior defensive lineman in the 2021 class.

Eric Rutter

If Not Harbaugh, Who?

What would a realistic head coaching candidate pool look like if Michigan parted ways with Jim Harbaugh after this season? And would any of those names be more or less likely to beat Ohio State and win a Big Ten title in the next four years?

Steve Deace

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: DJ Turner In 2020

We have seen almost nothing from Turner but he's got a chance to make some noise in 2020.

Brandon Brown

Dynamic 2022 Wide Receiver Omari Kelly Talks Michigan Offer

Michigan extended a scholarship offer to 2022 wide receiver Omari Kelly on Wednesday, and the speedy prospect shared his reaction to the news.

Eric Rutter

THE Game Will Define Michigan's Season (Ranking The Rest)

What are the games that will define Michigan's 2020 football season? Start with Ohio State at No. 1 and then ...

MichaelSpath

Jordan Morgan Foundation Virtual Wine Event June 25 Features All-Time Greats

The Jordan Morgan Foundation's June 25 virtual wine charity event will feature Duncan Robinson, Mo Wagner, Brandon Graham and Shawn Crable.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com

Michigan's Rush Offense Ranks Fifth In Big Ten Since 2015

In a thorough look at the ground games in the Big Ten since 2015, Michigan's rush attack ranks fifth.

Jake Sage