Video: Michigan Among Big Ten's Best Special Teams Since 2015

Jake Sage

We continue looking at how the Wolverines have performed relative to their Big Ten brethren since the start of the Jim Harbaugh era, and special teams, like pass defense, has been one of the conference's best. 

Thanks to accurate kickers, booming punters, dangerous returnmen and solid coverage units, Michigan has featured the No. 3 special-teams program in the Big Ten since 2015. For more, check out the video. 

Michigan ranks first in pass defense

Michigan is fourth in rush defense

Michigan is fifth in rush offense

Michigan sits sixth in pass offense 

Quintin Somerville Announcement Primer

With a decision looming for 2021 four-star defensive end Quintin Somerville, Wolverine Digest’s Eric Rutter and Sports Illustrated director of football recruiting John Garcia, Jr. previewed the prized prospect’s decision.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Not Among The Three Best Teams In The Big Ten

Michigan doesn't appear any closer to winning the Big Ten now than when Jim Harbaugh arrived in Ann Arbor.

Brandon Brown

by

MICH351

Video: Good Michigan Morning 06/19/20

I heard this football scheduling trade proposed for the opening weekend on a podcast I listen to, and I think it's a good idea for all sides.

Steve Deace

by

Parker24

ESPN: Michigan's Most Exciting Player Heading Into 2020

There are several candidates but ESPN picked Nico Collins as Michigan's most exciting player for the 2020 season.

Brandon Brown

by

LoserProgram

Four-Star Tayvion Beasley Floored By Michigan Offer

After winning a national championship in 2019, the good news kept flowing for 2022 cornerback Tayvion Beasley as he landed an offer from Michigan shortly after the conclusion of his standout sophomore season.

Eric Rutter

Should Juwan Howard Pursue Another Transfer For 2020-21?

With Nojel Eastern no longer committed to Michigan, what should Juwan Howard do with an open scholarship for 2020-21?

MichaelSpath

by

CJK5H

Michigan Target Film Study: Will Latu

Four-star athlete Will Latu is announcing his college decision this weekend, and he recently included Michigan in his final four. Do the Wolverines have a shot to add another 2021 pledge?

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 06/17/20

The timing of Michigan facing the most disconnected offseason in college football history, right after Ambry Thomas called out the lack of accountability within the program, is noteworthy.

Steve Deace

by

ih8ttun

Know Your Foe: Wisconsin Badgers

Get yourself familiar with three new Badgers that will visit Ann Arbor this fall.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 06/18/20

Could how Michigan decides to open the season play a role in ultimately deciding who wins the quarterback competition?

Steve Deace