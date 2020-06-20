Video: Michigan Among Big Ten's Best Special Teams Since 2015
Jake Sage
We continue looking at how the Wolverines have performed relative to their Big Ten brethren since the start of the Jim Harbaugh era, and special teams, like pass defense, has been one of the conference's best.
Thanks to accurate kickers, booming punters, dangerous returnmen and solid coverage units, Michigan has featured the No. 3 special-teams program in the Big Ten since 2015. For more, check out the video.
