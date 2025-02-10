Michigan Football: Will Wolverines wear this alternate uniform in 2025?
The Michigan Wolverines are known for their iconic football uniforms, which feature the classic maize and blue color scheme and the legendary winged helmet. Recognized around the world, this look is synonymous with Michigan football, and fans are fiercely loyal to its tradition. Any attempt to alter or modernize the uniform tends to meet resistance from the fanbase. While Michigan has largely stayed true to its classic look, there have been some variations over the years, such as the numbers added to helmets and the unfortunate alternate designs during the Adidas era. Generally, any deviation from the traditional design has been unpopular.
RELATED: Former Wolverine explains why Michigan’s 2023 Championship team tops Ohio State’s 2024 Team
One notable exception is Michigan's all-blue alternate uniform, which has become a regular feature in recent seasons. This alternate is typically reserved for the biggest games of the season and has been embraced by both the team and fans. And while the all-blues have become popular, another uniform combination has been emerging recently—one that has sparked some curiosity among Michigan fans. This combination features the traditional blue jersey paired with white pants, instead of the customary maize pants.
This uniform has gained attention primarily because it’s been spotted during recruiting visits. High-profile recruits, like Bryce Underwood, have been photographed wearing this combination, leading some to speculate whether it will make its way onto the field in future games. However, just because recruits wear certain combinations during visits doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll become part of the regular rotation on game day. For instance, we've seen recruits wear maize jerseys with blue pants, but this look has never been used in a game.
Despite these past examples, the increasing frequency of the blue jersey/white pants combo during recruiting visits suggests it may be a combination Michigan fans will see on the field in the near future. Only time will tell whether it becomes a permanent addition to Michigan’s uniform lineup.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football in a good spot with top 2026 QB Brady Smigiel: 'We loved it in Ann Arbor'
Michigan Football receives another commitment out of the transfer portal
Michigan Football regarded as 'biggest winner' of the 2025 recruiting cycle
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7