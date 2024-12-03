Report: Michigan Football starting WR plans to enter transfer portal
There will likely be a ton of changes when it comes to what Michigan Football will look like when it takes the field next season. The Wolverines are bringing in five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, along with new receivers and playmakers. When there are new players coming in, you'll likely see some current players on the go.
According to Matt Zenitz, it's already starting. Junior and starting wide receiver Tyler Morris is expected to enter the transfer portal.
The Michigan receiving corps was a big disappointment this season, but that also goes to show whatt the Wolverines had at quarterback. Even so, Morris was second on the team -- behind tight end Colston Loveland -- with 23 catches for 248 yards and two scores.
While Morris didn't start last season, fans will remember the touchdown he scored during the Rose Bowl against Alabama.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Column: No, Ryan Day didn't have a Jim Harbaugh problem -- it's a Michigan problem
Kalel Mullings is the latest Michigan RB to have legacy-defining game against Ohio State
5 Michigan Football seniors the Wolverines need to pursue for another year of eligibility