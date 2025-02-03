Michigan gained or maintained momentum with three coveted prospects in January
Michigan football is recruiting with more intensity than ever before in the Jim Harbaugh era. Under the leadership of head coach Sherrone Moore, the program has ramped up its efforts to secure top-tier talent, and January 2025 was a month filled with whirlwind recruiting visits. Moore’s social media feed was filled with images and updates from his recruiting trips, showing just how dedicated he is to building the future of Michigan football. Living out of a suitcase and adhering to a demanding schedule, Moore was everywhere, targeting every recruit who could play a crucial role in Michigan's success in the years to come.
According to On3 recruiting insider Ethan McDowell, Moore's efforts are already paying off, keeping Michigan firmly in the race for the nation’s No. 1 recruit, 5-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Cantwell is a highly sought-after player, and many recruiting experts are calling this a Michigan vs. Oregon battle at the moment, with Oregon holding a slight edge. Despite that, Michigan’s relentless pursuit, spearheaded by Moore, has kept the Wolverines in strong contention for his commitment. Cantwell’s recruitment will be one of the most closely followed stories in the 2026 class, and Michigan’s efforts to woo him suggest they won’t back down easily.
In addition to Cantwell, Moore and his staff have also begun building strong relationships with other highly ranked players. One of those is Amari Latimer, a Georgia-based running back ranked as the No. 221st player in the 2026 class. Standing at 6 feet and weighing 200 pounds, Latimer has expressed interest in visiting Ann Arbor soon, and early signs suggest that Moore and Michigan football general manager Sean Magee have made a lasting impression on him. Building relationships with talented prospects like Latimer is a crucial part of Michigan’s recruiting strategy, and the early buzz around Latimer indicates that the Wolverines are a legitimate contender for his services.
Lastly, 4-star defensive lineman Jermaine Kinsler, the top-rated player in New Jersey, is also high on Michigan. Kinsler recently visited Ann Arbor, and reports suggest that Michigan has made a strong impression on him as well. Of the three recruits mentioned, Kinsler appears to be the most likely to end up wearing the winged helmet. His talent, combined with Michigan’s strong relationship-building efforts, makes him a key target for Moore and his staff.
While Michigan may not land every recruit they pursue, one thing is clear: Coach Moore and his staff are not going to be outworked in the pursuit of top-tier talent. Their commitment to recruiting, their relentless efforts, and their ability to form meaningful relationships with recruits have made Michigan a force to be reckoned with in the 2026 recruiting class. As the recruiting cycle continues to unfold, it’s clear that Michigan will remain one of the most formidable programs in the nation.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7