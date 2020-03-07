WolverineDigest
Michigan In Top Group For Speedy Wide Receiver Dekel Crowdus

Matthew Lounsberry

Michigan offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis is always looking to add weapons to his arsenal, and the Wolverines are a step closer with one such weapon that resides in the state of Kentucky.

Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass High four-star wide receiver Dekel Crowdus released his Top 10 schools via Twitter on Thursday, and Michigan made the cut.

Joining the Wolverines are Kentucky, Louisville, Ohio State, Baylor, Virginia Tech, Texas, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

The 247Sports Composite rankings list the 5-10, 169-pounder as the No. 43 wide receiver, and the No. 245 player overall in the country.

Proven by the high-caliber programs that occupy Crowdus’ list, Michigan has its work cut out for it in this race for the talented wide out.

In-state Kentucky appears to have an edge at this point in the rising senior’s recruitment, while Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Texas are all also listed as “warm” for Crowdus.

Tyrone Wheatley Almost Went To MSU, Talks Coaching Career, 1993 Rose Bowl

This week's #GameOfMyLife featured former Michigan tailback Tyrone Wheatley Sr.

MichaelSpath

Four-Star DE Derek Wilkins Calls Michigan Offer 'Huge'

Michigan is looking west for defensive line talent and found a prospect it likes in Santa Margarita (Calif.) Catholic four-star defensive end Derek Wilkins.

Matthew Lounsberry

Video: Juwan Howard Heaps Praise On John Beilein

John Beilein was in the house for senior night last night and Juwan Howard was beyond welcoming.

Brandon Brown

One (Small) Step Forward For Michigan Basketball

Michigan hoops posted a 20-point win Thursday but forecasting U-M's postseason remains anyone's best guess.

MichaelSpath

What We Know, What We're Wondering And A Prediction About The Offensive Line

Ed Warinner has to replace four starters along the offensive line.

Brandon Brown

20 For 20: How Will Chris Evans Be Used?

Chris Evans returning to the football teams adds a very intriguing wrinkle to the running back rotation.

Brandon Brown

Video: Juwan Howard Lights Up About Ray Jackson's Surprise Visit

Ray Jackson surprised Juwan Howard during last night's regular season home finale and Howard could not have been more excited about it.

Brandon Brown

Video: Jon Teske And Zavier Simpson Address Crowd After Final Home Game

Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson got a little emotional as they wrapped up their careers at the Crisler Center

Brandon Brown

Video: Jon Teske And Zavier Simpson Honored For Senior Night

Seniors Jon Teske and Zavier Simpson were honored before U-M's game against Nebraska.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 03/06/20

Michigan played its final home game of the season last night. The team is going to look a lot different when it plays its next one.

Steve Deace