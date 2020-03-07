Michigan In Top Group For Speedy Wide Receiver Dekel Crowdus

Michigan offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Josh Gattis is always looking to add weapons to his arsenal, and the Wolverines are a step closer with one such weapon that resides in the state of Kentucky.

Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass High four-star wide receiver Dekel Crowdus released his Top 10 schools via Twitter on Thursday, and Michigan made the cut.

Joining the Wolverines are Kentucky, Louisville, Ohio State, Baylor, Virginia Tech, Texas, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

The 247Sports Composite rankings list the 5-10, 169-pounder as the No. 43 wide receiver, and the No. 245 player overall in the country.

Proven by the high-caliber programs that occupy Crowdus’ list, Michigan has its work cut out for it in this race for the talented wide out.

In-state Kentucky appears to have an edge at this point in the rising senior’s recruitment, while Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and Texas are all also listed as “warm” for Crowdus.