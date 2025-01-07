Michigan loses battle for elite transfer cornerback to Big Ten foe
Elite cornerback transfer Ryland Gandy is officially off the board, as he elected to move his talents to Bloomington. Gandy announced his commitment to the Indiana Hoosiers on Monday, meaning the Wolverines are still on the hunt for a cornerback in the portal. The talented CB was in Ann Arbor for a visit on Jan. 3 and the mood was positive that Michigan had a chance to land his commitment in the near future. It appears that defensive backs coach Lamar Morgan could not close the deal with the Pitt transfer. The 6-foot 180-pound prospect had 40 tackles and one pass defended in 2024, and is rated as the 308th overall transfer player per 247Sports.
Michigan has been heavily targeting cornerbacks during the transfer portal blitz during this cycle. Missing out on Gandy hurts as Michigan had positioned themselves as a viable contender for his services.
With Gandy off the board Michigan pivots their attention to Arizona CB Tacario Davis. Davis was a second-team All-Big 12 selection and is ranked as the No. 2 CB in the transfer portal. During the 2024 season, he compiled 44 tackles, including 2 for loss, with 6 pass breakups. Coach Morgan and staff are surely going to prioritize Davis after a swing and a miss on Gandy.
According to On3's latest transfer portal rankings, the Wolverines have the No. 5 overall 2025 portal class in the country with nine commitments.
