Michigan makes final cut for top rated cornerback in transfer portal
On3's Hayes Fawcett has reported that the No.1 rated cornerback in the transfer portal, Thaddeus Dixon, is down to four schools. Dixon jumped into the portal from the University of Washington and has not closed the door for a possible return to the Huskies. The other schools he is eyeing as potential suitors are Tennessee, North Carolina, Ole Miss, and Michigan. With the loss of Will Johnson to the NFL, Michigan has been pursuing cornerback talent via the portal quite heavily. A player of Dixon's caliber would cement one side of the field for Wink Martindale's defense.
The 6-1, 180-pound Dixon had a great year for the Huskies in 2024. He totaled 43 tackles, one forced fumble, one interception and an impressive 10 passes defended. He has the height, length and speed needed to be a shutdown corner.
With defensive coordinator Wink Martindale's blitz/pressure heavy defense, his corners are often left "on an island" in one-on-one type situations. It is critical for his defenses success that his corners are able to cover their assignments long enough for the edge rushers and linebackers to get home and pressure the quarterback. Dixon has an impressive list of teams he is looking at and they are all in desperate need of a talent of his caliber. Hopefully a trip to Ann Arbor will sway Dixon to the maize and blue.
