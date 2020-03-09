Michigan Makes The Cut For Handful Of Top 2021 Prospects

As Michigan continues to identify which prospects to target for its 2021 recruiting class, several highly touted athletes have identified the Wolverines as a top school choice at this juncture.

Most recently, Henderson (Nev.) Liberty four-star tight end Moliki Matavao cited Michigan as one of his top 10 schools. This is a notable development for Matavao, who ranks as the nation’s No. 4 tight end according to 247Sports.com’s scale.

At this point in the recruiting cycle, Matavao has received overtures from nearly every Power 5 program in the country, and the Nevada standout holds offers from 34 schools. Michigan is among that list, and Matavao clarified U-M’s standing in a March 8 tweet.

With schools such as LSU, Ohio State, Penn State and Georgia also among Matavao’s top group of suitors, Michigan will work to convince the 6-6, 240-pounder that UM is the best destination for his services.

This past weekend, Matavao took an unofficial visit to Oregon, and the Ducks were also listed in his top 10 announcement.

Matavao is currently one of 10 uncommitted tight ends in the 2021 class to hold a Michigan offer according to 247Sports.com.

One day earlier, Michigan also received a bit of good news when 2021 Port St. Lucie (Fl.) West Centennial linebacker Deshauwn Alleyne listed Michigan as one of his top five schools.

With 12 offers to his name, Alleyne named Michigan, Auburn, Penn State, Nebraska and Kentucky as schools with an upper hand in his recruitment at the moment, but the Wolverines have been involved for the longest of that group. Alleyne spoke with Wolverine Digest about when U-M initially forged a relationship with the Florida athlete.

“In January of my sophomore year, I had received my first offer the day before from the University of Indiana,” Alleyne said. “Michigan had come in, and Don Brown and the defensive line coach told me that I played just like Devin Bush. They loved the way I play football, and they would love to offer me a full-ride scholarship at the University of Michigan.”

With Michigan getting in on Alleyne early, the nation’s No. 12 inside linebacker detailed why the Wolverines were included in his recent group of top schools.

“Just showing that amount of interest in me and showing me that I have the chance to compete over there made me feel really good about Michigan,” Alleyne said.

Right now, Alleyne is planning on committing before his senior season starts, so the talented linebacker is in the process of lining up his official visits and discussed which schools are sure to receive stops.

Though Alleyne has not visited Michigan yet, he is planning on making a stop in Ann Arbor either this spring or on an official visit over the summer.

“The ones I listed on the top five,” Alleyne said. “If I don’t receive any other offers that would replace one of them, I’m going to be going to all of those (officially).”

Alleyne mentioned that the education offered at his prospective school and the possibility for early playing time will weigh heavily in which program he eventually commits to.

“Michigan is definitely one of my top schools,” Alleyne said.

That same day, Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglas four-star wide receiver Dekel Crowdus included the Wolverines in his own top 10 list of schools.

With 22 offers to his name, Crowdus selected Michigan along with Baylor, Kentucky, Louisville, Ohio State, Virginia Tech, Texas, Oklahoma, Ole Miss and South Carolina.

Checking in at 5-10 and 169 pounds, Crowdus offers a combination of straight-line speed and ability to make contested catches that has caught the attention of the Wolverines’ coaching staff. Those traits align well with the speed-in-space philosophy employed by UM offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, and Crowdus’ game-breaking talent would mesh well with the strategy in Ann Arbor.

So far, Crowdus has taken multiple visits to both Kentucky and Louisville. Standing as in-state schools, both programs have an advantage in terms of proximity, but the four-star prospect is no stranger to traveling in the name of football.

This past season, Crowdus attended IMG Academy in Florida, but the Kentucky native is planning to return to the Bluegrass State for his senior campaign.

If Michigan can persuade Crowdus to join the Wolverines’ 2021 class, the speedy prospect could build a formidable connection with UM quarterback commit J.J. McCarthy, one of the most talented pro-style passers in the cycle, during the years to come.

Michigan extended an offer to Crowdus nearly one year ago.

One day after Crowdus plugged U-M into his top group, Cincinnati (Oh.) Roger Bacon four-star running back Corey Kiner fit the Wolverines into his personal top 10 grouping.

As a 5-10, 208-pounder out of the backfield, Kiner has juked and sprinted his way to nearly 20 offers so far. Among those, Michigan entered Kiner’s recruitment over a year ago by extending an offer to the Ohio blue-chipper, and Kiner responded with a visit to Ann Arbor nearly one year ago.

Kiner has also made stops at Ohio State, Purdue and Louisville during his recruitment, and each of these three schools were also included in Kiner’s top 10.

At the moment, Kiner has not announced his official visit plan yet, but Michigan’s inclusion in his top 10 bodes well for the future. Kiner is one of 13 uncommitted junior running backs to hold a Michigan offer based on 247Sports.com’s tally.

Early last week, Michigan landed in the top 10 of a four-star linebacker Dallas Turner, a Florida prospect who has already visited UM’s campus earlier in the process.

Suiting up for American Heritage last year, Turner landed a host of offers after his junior season put the talented linebacker on the map. Turner, who all of 6-4 and 235 pounds, played quite a bit on the defensive line with his hand in the dirt last year, but many colleges view the powerful recruit as an asset at linebacker at the next level.

In recent months, Turner has picked up offers from Michigan, Ole Miss, Ohio State and Texas A & M. In total, nearly 30 programs have issued a scholarship offer to Turner, and Michigan has heavy competition for his services.

Turner visited Alabama last month, and the Florida athlete has taken several trips to Florida, Miami and Florida State throughout his recruitment. Particularly, Turner raved about a recent visit to the Gators’ campus that left quite an impression on the nation’s No. 14 outside linebacker.

While Turner is a coveted Michigan target on the defensive side of the ball, the Wolverines also landed in the top 10 of an in-demand in-state recruit as four-star Rocco Spindler tweeted out his main schools of focus.

Hailing from Clarkston (Mich.), Spindler visited Michigan’s campus numerous times last fall, and the top-50 recruit has grown familiar with the Wolverines’ coaching staff during that timeframe. But with a recent visit to Penn State and upcoming trips to Ohio State and Notre Dame, Spindler would be a prized addition to the recruiting class of any team that lands the powerful blocker.

Tipping the scales at 6-4, 295 pounds, Spindler is a road-grading lineman that has a penchant for finishing blocks. On his junior Hudl highlight film, Spindler routinely drives opposing defenders into the ground and seals off running lanes well. Throughout the year, Clarkston used Spindler as both a tackle and a guard since his mobility allows for multiple looks up front.

That said, UM lost offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz to the NFL Draft and Stephan Spanellis to the transfer portal over the offseason, so Michigan is looking to replenish its offensive line depth.

According to 247Sports.com, Spindler checks in as the No. 2 offensive guard in the country and the No. 3 prospect in all of Michigan for the 2021 cycle. Both lofty rankings, Spindler has the makings of an impact blocker at the next level. Adding his pledge to the fold would go a long way in bolstering the offensive line for future Michigan squads.

With a handful of top juniors placing Michigan in their top lists, the Wolverines have put in the groundwork for what could be another high-ranking recruiting class. Last year, Michigan signed the No. 2 class in the Big Ten and the No. 14 class nationally, and the upcoming months will be crucial in UM’s ability to match or exceed that threshold in 2021.

