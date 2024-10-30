Michigan-Michigan State draws largest TV audience ever for BTN night game
This year's Michigan-Michigan State game was the first between the two rivals with neither team ranked since 2008, but that didn't stop the Wolverines and Spartans from setting a viewership record last weekend.
The rivalry game drew 1.73 million viewers, which was the most ever for a night game on Big Ten Network, per Fox Sports' analyst Michael Mulvihill.
There may have not been as much at stake as usual when Michigan and Michigan State collide, but it's a rivalry game that still draws a huge amount of local and regional interest, as proven by BTN's numbers. For the third consecutive season, the Wolverines were the winners of 'The Battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy' and sent the Big House crowd home happy on Saturday night.
