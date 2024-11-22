Michigan NIL collective 'Champions Circle' releases statement following Bryce Underwood flip
Michigan football made waves on Thursday night after flipping five-star Belleville (Mich.) quarterback Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class.
The University of Michigan's officially endorsed name, image and likeness collective, Champions Circle, played a major role in helping head coach Sherrone Moore and the football program execute the flip of Underwood from his commitment to LSU. After news broke of the five-star's commitment to the Wolverines, Champions Circle released the following statement:
"Those Who Stay (Home)… Welcome Bryce Underwood, the #1 Recruit in the Nation," the statement begins. "We want to thank our Founding Members and others associated with Champions Circle who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make it possible to continue our work building championship teams at Michigan.
"Founding Member and Chairman, Nate Forbes, said: 'We are very excited to keep Bryce home in Michigan as he continues to build his legacy. I want to personally thank Jolin and Larry Ellison who were instrumental in making this happen by providing Champions Circle with invaluable guidance and financial resources.'
"We encourage all parties who have publicly expressed interest in assisting Michigan’s NIL’s efforts to join the 11,000 individuals who have contributed to Champions Circle. For any fan wishing to support our efforts to keep Michigan the Leaders and Best, please contribute through our 'Those Who Stay (Home)...' fundraising campaign.
"Champions Circle is a community of Michigan alumni and fans who work together to support the University of Michigan student-athletes. Go Blue!"
