Michigan Offer Motivating For 2022 Four-Star Wide Receiver Darrius Clemons

At the tail end of March, Michigan joined a slew of Big Ten programs by offering 2022 Portland (Ore.) Westview four-star wide receiver Darrius Clemons.

With the Wolverines listed among his 15 offers, Clemons is quickly becoming one of the top West coast receivers in the ’22 cycle, and he is looking to make a name for himself this coming season after a 42-catch, 722-yard, 10-touchdown performance last year.

“Recruiting has been great,” Clemons told Wolverine Digest. “I hear from most of the schools I have offers from a good amount, along with Ohio State.”

Based on that reality, the Buckeyes could be the next Big Ten school to offer, joining Michigan, Penn State, Nebraska, Michigan State and Minnesota.

Though a handful of schools had entered his recruitment with an offer up to that time, Clemons’ March 30 offer from U-M caught the physical, 6-3, 195-pound prospect off guard— in a good way.

“I was surprised honestly,” Clemons said. “I didn’t think it would come so soon, and it’s only motivating me more. It’s a great program, one of the best in history.”

So far, U-M has only offered 12 wide receivers in the 2022 class, so Clemons stands in fairly rare air at the moment, which makes sense for a recruit who is the top-ranked sophomore in the state of Oregon.

“I think I’m going to try and make a game this coming season,” Clemons said.

At Westview, Clemons is teammates with 2021 three-star athlete Patrick Hisatake, a coveted recruit that also boasts a 15-team offer sheet with Michigan on the list. That said, Hisatake has toyed around with the idea of visiting Ann Arbor with his sophomore teammate.

“It would be cool to visit Michigan together, hopefully once all of this is done,” Hisatake said.

If that Michigan visit does materialize, Clemons discussed what he is looking for in a school.

“Anywhere that feels at home and can help further my education,” Clemons said. “I want a coach that I know can help me be the best player and person I can be.”

From an on-field standpoint, Clemons brings a boatload of physical gifts to the field in addition to his receiver-specific skills. When lined up outside, Clemons shows superb over-the-shoulder catching ability and has impressive body control for a recruit of his age. Clemons can elevate when needed and adjusts to errant passes well, but his route running is fairly polished for a sophomore as well. These physical tools will translate to the collegiate level, and it’s plain to see why the U-M staff is pursuing the blue-chip prospect.

“I feel like I’m definitely a vertical threat receiver,” Clemons said. “I’m trying to add a little more short-area quickness to my game.”

Regarding what type of system he would like to play in at the next level, Clemons is unsure and feels that his skill set is rather scheme-independent. Click here for a link to Clemons’ sophomore highlight tape.

Darrius Clemons has all the makings of a big-time West coast wide receiver. Michigan has made inroads at his school with offers to his teammate as well, and the pair could visit Ann Arbor this fall. What do you think about their future with the Maize and Blue? Let us know!