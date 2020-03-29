Michigan Players Projected In Seven-Round NFL Mock Draft

Michigan had 11 players compete at the NFL Combine and most experts believe eight of them will be drafted next month. That's how it played on out on Josh Edwards' most recent mock posted on CBSSports.com earlier this week.

Round 2 - Pick 1 (33) — Cincinnati Bengals • Cesar Ruiz

Depending on where you look, Ruiz is projected to go somewhere in the first three rounds. Most mocks have him going somewhere late in the first round but Edwards sees him going to the Bengals with the first pick of the second round.

Ruiz can play guard or center and the Bengals need help all along the offensive line. He'll likely be picked somewhere between 28 overall and 40 overall, which could result in very different rookie seasons.

Round 2 - Pick 20 (52) — Los Angeles Rams • Josh Uche

Pass rushers are at a premium in the NFL and a lot of people see Uche as a high-ceiling guy. He's a bit undersized at 6-1, 245 pounds but he has a special skill set that can be worth a lot of money in the NFL.

Round 3 - Pick 28 (92) — Baltimore Ravens • Donovan Peoples-Jones

Peoples-Jones acquitted himself well at the combine with a 44.5-inch vertical jump and 4.48 40-yard dash. He also caught the ball well but didn't look as sudden as his athletic numbers suggest. He was good at Michigan but not great, which could cause some teams to wait on him a bit.

Round 4 - Pick 15 (121) — Las Vegas Raiders • Ben Bredeson

Bredeson looks like the kind player who will carve out a 12-year NFL career at guard and just get the job done. He's not flashy and won't be drafted highly, but he's going to be a consummate professional and do everything the right way.

Round 6 - Pick 6 (185) — Miami Dolphins • Josh Metellus

I have my concerns about Metellus as an athlete but he ran pretty well at the combine with a 4.55 40-yard dash. A playmaking safety is listed as one of the Dolphins biggest needs so grabbing one later on the draft is a move worth making. I don't see Metellus being a playmaker at the next level, but he's worth grabbing in the sixth round.

Round 6 - Pick 26 (205) — Minnesota Vikings • Khaleke Hudson

I'm really intrigued by Hudson at the next level. He ran a 4.56, which is a good time for a linebacker, but he's a little small at 5-11, 224 pounds. He's a worker and he's very smart, so I think he'll succeed. Landing in a place like Minnesota, that has a good defense, would be a great fit for him.

Round 7 - Pick 7 (221) — Carolina Panthers • Lavert Hill

Carolina let James Bradberry leave in free agency so they're expected to bring a couple of corners in for some competition. Hill is strong, runs well and was always pretty solid at Michigan but he has a tendency to be too grabby and doesn't have elite length. The chances of a player carving out a five-year starting career decline rapidly after the first 24 selections, so down in the seventh round it's really tough to hang on. Hill has skills, but he'll have to tighten things up.

Round 7 - Pick 32 (246) — Miami Dolphins • Michael Onwenu

"Big Mike" has NFL size and strength at 6-3, 344 pounds, but he's never been dominant despite being the biggest and most powerful player on the field. He's pretty solid in the run game but doesn't put people on the ground and has trouble getting out and pulling. It'll be tough for him to compete against NFL guys are closer to his size and strength levels but you never know.

According to this mock, quarterback Shea Patterson, tight end Sean McKeon and offensive lineman Jon Runyan Jr. aren't expected to be drafted. All three players were at the NFL Combine, but aren't high on draft boards at this time.