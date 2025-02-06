Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood discusses JJ McCarthy comparisons
JJ McCarthy arrived at the University of Michigan with lofty expectations. The Wolverines had long struggled to break through the toughest obstacles in college football—chiefly, beating their archrival Ohio State and capturing Big Ten Championships. McCarthy was heralded as the golden-armed quarterback who could lift Michigan to new heights. And in the end, he did exactly that.
During his time at Michigan, McCarthy became a symbol of the program’s resurgence. He left the program with an impeccable 3-0 record against Ohio State, three consecutive Big Ten titles, and, to cap it all off, a National Championship. McCarthy had answered the call, fulfilling the promise that was placed upon his shoulders when he first committed. His success not only elevated Michigan’s program but also helped change the narrative surrounding the team and its football culture. Mission accomplished.
However, after McCarthy and many of his talented teammates departed, the Wolverines faced a significant rebuilding period. In 2024, newly appointed head coach Sherrone Moore was left with a quarterback room that lacked the depth and talent necessary to compete at the highest level. The result was a disappointing 8-5 season. While the team did secure some important wins, including victories over Michigan State, Ohio State, and Alabama, the overall record left a lot to be desired. The program, once at the peak of college football, was now searching for a new savior to lead them back to glory.
Underwood, a hometown hero from just 30 minutes away from the iconic Big House, came onto the scene as the highest-rated recruit in On3 recruiting history. As the top-ranked quarterback and the most coveted prospect in the country, Underwood’s commitment to Michigan was a major turning point for the program. His arrival brought fresh hope and excitement, as Michigan fans believed that Underwood could be the next great quarterback to follow in the footsteps of McCarthy and bring the Wolverines back to national prominence.
Many pundits began to draw comparisons between Underwood and McCarthy, seeing similarities in their playing styles and leadership qualities. Underwood, with his impressive arm strength, poise in the pocket, and competitive nature, seemed destined to continue what McCarthy had started. For his part, Underwood welcomed the comparisons but was focused on carving out his own legacy at Michigan.
Upon committing to Michigan, Underwood received some valuable advice from McCarthy himself. The seasoned former quarterback shared words of wisdom with the young star, offering insights into the pressure of being Michigan’s quarterback and the expectations that come with wearing the maize and blue. McCarthy, having experienced both the highs and lows of Michigan football, encouraged Underwood to focus on the bigger picture, trust in the process, and maintain a humble mindset despite the immense talent and attention that would surely follow.
With Underwood now officially in the fold, Michigan fans have renewed optimism for the future. The program’s quarterback position, once a point of vulnerability, now has a potential star ready to lead the team back to the pinnacle of college football. The legacy of McCarthy has been secured, but now, with Underwood at the helm, it’s time for a new chapter to begin, one where Michigan football returns to the national stage with a new savior leading the charge
