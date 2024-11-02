Michigan QB Davis Warren featured in Big Ten's 'The Journey'
Michigan's Davis Warren has had an incredible journey toward becoming the starting quarterback at the University of Michigan. As a cancer survivor, Warren certainly wasn't going to let some in-season adversity impact his mentality as a competitor. After losing the starting job in Week 3, he stayed ready and ultimately found himself back in a starting role last weekend. Warren delivered a big rivalry win against the Michigan State Spartans, but the stakes are even higher this weekend with No. 1 Oregon coming to town.
Ahead of Saturday's big matchup, the Big Ten Network featured Warren in its latest installment of 'The Journey'.
As for the game itself, here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's matchup between Michigan and No. 1 Oregon:
- When: Saturday November 2 at 3:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Ann Arbor (MI) - Michigan Stadium
- TV: CBS
- On the call: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (color), and Jenny Dell (sidelines)
Betting line: DraftKings Sportsbook
- Spread: Oregon -14.5 (-108)
- Over/under total: 45 points
- Moneyline: Michigan +490, Oregon -675
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -