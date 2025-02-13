2027 Michigan quarterback target inks 6-figure NIL deal
Trae Taylor, a 4/5-star quarterback prospect for the 2027 recruiting class, is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after high school athletes in the country. Ranked among the top 20 players in his class, Taylor’s combination of skill, talent, and leadership on the field has garnered attention from nearly every major college football program. As expected, the elite quarterback has received offers from top-tier schools across the country, and his recruitment is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched in recent memory.
Recently, Taylor released his top 5 list of potential destinations, which includes Michigan, Nebraska, LSU, Illinois, and Texas A&M. With such a prestigious list of suitors, it’s clear that Taylor has no shortage of options when it comes to his future. However, like many elite-level recruits in today’s college football landscape, the rise of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) has added a new layer of complexity to the recruiting process. While it’s impossible to predict exactly how NIL will shape Taylor’s decision, it’s clear that it will be a significant factor in his choice of school.
In fact, Taylor isn’t waiting until college to take advantage of NIL opportunities. He recently made headlines by signing a deal with Leaf Collectibles, a sports memorabilia company, reportedly worth between $100,000 and $200,000. For a high school junior, this is an impressive financial milestone and speaks to the rapidly evolving nature of NIL in college sports. Taylor’s deal with Leaf Collectibles is just the beginning, as the going rate for elite quarterbacks in terms of NIL is currently around $1.5 million to $2.5 million per year.
With his growing presence in the NIL space, Taylor is positioning himself to be one of the most marketable college athletes in the country once he steps onto a college campus. While his on-field performance will continue to be his primary focus, the opportunities off the field, particularly in the world of NIL, are becoming an increasingly important part of his recruitment. As Taylor continues to rise in prominence, his NIL earnings will likely grow even further, cementing his place as one of the most coveted prospects in the 2027 class.
As for which program will ultimately land Taylor, it remains to be seen. However, with his talent, work ethic, and business savvy, there is no doubt that wherever he lands, Trae Taylor is set to make an impact both on and off the field. His combination of on-field performance and off-field marketability makes him a rare and highly valuable recruit in today’s college football landscape.
