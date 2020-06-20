Four-Star Defensive End Quintin Somerville Picks Michigan

For quite some time, Michigan has courted Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro four-star defensive end Quintin Somerville as one of its top targets, and the Wolverines were able to land a commitment from Somerville on Saturday afternoon.

Somerville, who is listed at 6-1 and 238 pounds, picked Michigan over a top eight that includes Washington, Georgia, Florida State, Utah, Vanderbilt, Arizona State and New Mexico. Given that list, it seemed likely that Somerville would leave his home state of Arizona for college, and that much materialized when Michigan picked up its third defensive line commit of the 2021 cycle, which moves the team to the No. 6 position in the country overall.

In the past, Somerville has visited Michigan for its spring game, so the highly touted defensive line prospect has had an opportunity to check out the campus and tour his future facilities. Since that time, Somerville has built a relationship with U-M defensive line coach Shaun Nua, and this commitment is likely his top pledge on the recruiting trail at Michigan.

Overall, Somerville held over 20 offers from Division 1 programs, and the talented D-Lineman had plenty of options on where to play college football at. Saguaro is typically one of the strongest programs not only in the state of Arizona but in the country overall, which means that Somerville has grown up playing against top competition, so that will ease his adjustment to the college level.

But Somervillw hasn't just played against quality high school competition, he has dominated when doing so. Last year, Somerville compiled 75 tackles, a whopping 29 tackles for loss and nine sacks across the Sabercats' 11-2 campaign, which works out to an average of nearly six tackles, two tackles for loss and nearly one sack each game.

According to Rivals.com, Somerville is rated as the No. 5 weak-side defensive end and the No. 151 prospect in the country for 2021, so he is well received by the recruiting services. But at the next level, Somerville could fit into Michigan's defense as a strong-side defensive end or even an interior tackle if he is able to grow enough.

Right now, U-M has a pair of commitments from defensive ends in T.J. Guy and Dominick Giudice, so the staff has a pass rushing duo that look to both have high motors on the outside. Somerville, on the other hand, is a bit stockier and shorter than either prospect, so he fits more of the Brandon Graham, LaMarr Woodley mold. Both of those players are listed at 6-2 by MGoBlue.com, and Somerville could realistically offer a similar build once he spends time with Michigan director of strength and conditioning Ben Herbert.

Somerville is the eighth four-star or higher to select Michigan in the 2021 cycle according to Rivals.com, and the team is closing in on a top five class nationally, one that would surely rank among Harbaugh's best collection of prospects since he has arrived in Ann Arbor.

One blue chip Michigan commit that put in some work with Somerville over the offseason was five-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy. The two U-M commits both worked out and trainer together at couple times in the past several months, something which will become commonplace for the two down the road.

Somerville was also selected to the 2021 All-American Bowl as a result of his talent on the field, so Michigan will have another representative in the postseason all-star games this winter.

With Somerville in the fold, how do you feel about Michigan's 2021 class so far? What position do you see Somerville playing when he gets to Ann Arbor? Let us know!