Michigan 2021 Recruiting Class Fantasy Draft: Defensive Edition

In this series, Wolverine Digest will treat the 2021 recruiting class as if it were a fantasy football draft, going position-by-position rather than round-by-round to highlight which targets U-M would like to add to its growing class.

Defensive End

So far, Michigan has experienced the most success recruiting the defensive end position as opposed to any other spot on that side of the ball. The Wolverines already sport pledges from Freehold (N.J.) Mater Dei three-star Dominick Giudice and Mansfield (Mass.) High three-star T.J. Guy, so U-M may stand pat at that position and watch their pair of commits continue to develop. Guy and Giudice are both 6-4 and 250 pounds and could play either strong-side or weak-side (and have done so in high school), so the versatility of those two may convince the Wolverines to focus on other needs.

Top Selection: Out of any defensive end still on the board, Michigan is really big on Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro strong-side end Quintin Somerville. Ranked as a consensus top 10 player at his position, Somerville is a powerful anchor lineman that can impact both an opponent’s run and pass game. During the offseason, Somerville has also trained with U-M quarterback commit J.J. McCarthy.

Next in line: In 2021, Michigan has already gone into Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas and landed a commitment from cornerback Ja’Den McBurrows, and the staff would like his teammate, Dallas Turner to join him. Ranked as the No. 3 defensive end nationally, Turner is a tremendous athlete and moves exceptionally well for his size.

After that, the staff is also quite high on Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic four-star Derek Wilkins, a prospect that has already named Michigan to his top group.

Defensive Tackle

Up to this point, Michigan is without a defensive tackle commit, but the Wolverines are close with a couple highly touted players. Westlake Village (Calif.) Westlake four-star Victory Vaka has long held U-M in his top five, and the Wolverines should be in the mix even after he issues his commitment later today.

Top Selection: After speaking to Vaka over the weekend, Wolverine Digest does not expect him to announce in favor of Michigan. Still, Vaka said he still intends to take an official visit to Michigan, so all hope is not lost in this recruiting battle.

Next in line: With a long frame and a powerful impact, Gaffney (S.C.) High four-star Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is a player that Michigan believes could be a good fit in its defense down the line. Ingram-Dawkins recently included the Wolverines in his top group of programs.

Inside Linebacker

Currently, Michigan has Dedham (Mass.) Nobles and Greenough three-star inside linebacker Casey Phinney committed, a player who delivers a punishing blow when striking an opponent. Michigan is looking at several other prospects, both of the inside and outside variety, to add to its class, so he may have company sooner rather than later.

Top Selection: At this time, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas four-star Jaydon Hood looks to be the staff’s top choice at the position. Also a teammate of McBurrows, Hood has heard regularly from U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown and linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary throughout the recruiting process, but that contact has ramped up in recent weeks.

Next in line: Also from the Sunshine State, Port Saint Lucie (Fla.) St. Lucie Catholic four-star Deshauwn Alleyne can fly across the defense, and Brown has compared him to former Michigan linebacker Devin Bush. Over the weekend, Alleyne confirmed to Wolverine Digest that he is planning on taking an official visit to Ann Arbor this summer.

Outside Linebacker

Over the past few seasons, the outside linebacker spot has often meshed into a viper role, prioritizing speed and quickness on the edge. As a result, these traits are high ranking in terms of what Michigan is looking for in future outside linebackers.

Top Selection: Michigan does not have to travel far to find its top choice at the position as Belleville (Mich.) High four-star Jamari Buddin is a punishing in-state linebacker that is receiving the full court press from U-M. With interest also in Penn State and Michigan State, Buddin has several Big Ten programs hot in pursuit. From a gameplay standpoint, his aggressiveness could be a hallmark fit in Brown’s blitz-heavy defense.

Next in line: Within the past week, Bolingbrook (Ill.) High three-star Tyler McLaurin cut his list down to five schools, and Michigan was included in the group. McLaurin visited Ann Arbor this spring after receiving an offer, and he has since remained in close contact with the Wolverines, a sign that both parties share a strong mutual interest.

Cornerback

Michigan recently picked up its lone cornerback pledge when McBurrows chose the Wolverines over a host of big time offers, including schools like Alabama, Auburn and Florida State. Despite the heavy interest from Southern powerhouses, McBurrows felt like a priority to the U-M staff and cited Don Brown’s careful attention to detail and aggressive nature when recruiting the speedy, instinctive prospect.

Top Selection: Over the years, Michigan has done quite well recruiting the New Jersey area and specifically the talent-rich area of Camden, and four-star cornerback Darian “Duce” Chestnut is the latest to draw Michigan’s attention. With fluid hip movement, quality ball tracking skills and the timing to make plays on the ball, Chestnut fits the bill for what U-M is looking for in a corner.

Next in line: As the third generation to play Division I football in his family, La Puente (Calif.) Bishop Amat three-star Dyson McCutcheon was enamored with the Wolverines after landing an offer last summer. In fact, he nearly committed but has kept U-M as a primary school within his focus.

Safety

Safety is another position that while Michigan does not have a commit yet, U-M is in terrific shape with its top targets. Safeties coach Bob Shoop has been active on the recruiting trail and is a main reason why U-M is in line to land at least one talented safety in the ’21 cycle.

Top Selection: As a three-star safety from Clayton (Ohio) Northmont, Rod Moore is teammates with current Michigan wide receiver commit Markus Allen. The two have long discussed the possibility of playing together in college, and Moore is believed to holds Michigan as his leader. Tie that in with the fact that his announcement is in the near future and U-M is in good shape at safety for 2021.

Next in line: After Moore, Canonsburg (Pa.) Peters Township four-star Donovan McMillon recently dropped his top schools list, and Michigan was represented in the group. As an aggressive defensive back that plays fast, McMilllon would be a quality addition to future Michigan defenses as a safety valve at the back end.

Who should Michigan fans expect to join the class on defense in 2021? Which recruits do you feel that U-M has the best chance of landing? Let us know!