Michigan Rose Bowl uniform display has really cool detail (PHOTO)
Thanks in part to a massive $7 million donation, the Michigan Wolverines recently received a brand new locker room in Schembechler Hall. In addition to the new lockers with plush seating and plenty of room for equipment and Jordan brand gear, the locker room also features a bowling alley, gaming room, golf simulator, barber shop, and some incredible displays celebrating Michigan's 2023 National Championship season.
When it comes to the Rose Bowl uniform display, Michigan included a pretty cool detail for the helmet - Rose Bowl grass.
I get it, it's a pretty small detail in the grand scheme of things, but it's also one of those small details that really takes a great display to the next level. While many playing surfaces have gravitated toward synthetic grass for durability and easier maintenance, the Rose Bowl still features a unique playing field that consists of sod grown on plastic.
"The 82,000 square feet of Bandera that Schnell recently rolled out is grown specifically for the Rose Bowl by West Coast Turf. It is grown on plastic in the California desert. It is a practice that prevents deep rooting and promotes lateral growth that creates an incredibly strong matrix of organic material that resists tearing. The result is a surface that looks great and provides a safer medium for the game's players."
In case you missed it during the official release, here are some photos of what the new locker room looks like:
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Fresno State HC Tim Skipper talks facing the defending national champions in Week 1
Mason Graham updates the status on his health; depth behind Graham and Grant
Tyler Morris expects one new Michigan WR to 'have a significant role' in 2024