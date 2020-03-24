Michigan Running Back Overview For The 2021 Cycle

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Last season, Michigan worked to replace Karan Higdon’s production on the ground, and two underclassmen emerged as suitable replacements in Zach Charbonnet and Hassan Haskins.

Early in the year, Charbonnet exploded with a 100-yard, three-touchdown effort against Army in week two, and Haskins picked up steam as the year progressed. By season’s end, the two fairly evenly combined for 1,348 rushing yards, but though Charbonnet separated himself with 11 touchdowns to Haskin’s four.

Still, the two young running backs helped provide stability to the U-M backfield, and the Wolverines would like to fill the spots behind Charbonnet and Haskins with as much talent as possible.

In the 2021 recruiting cycle, Michigan has extended 15 offers to junior running backs according to 247Sports.com’s tally. Of that group, three prospects have already committed elsewhere, leaving 12 recruits. Of that 12, the Wolverines have offered a pair of five-stars, eight four-stars and a pair of three-star players.

At the top of the board, West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star Donovan Edwards would be a prized addition to Michigan’s 2021 class, and a couple recent events may have slightly improved U-M’s position with the in-state speedster.

With more than 40 offers to his name, the 5-11, 205-pound back is drawing interest from across the country, far and wide. Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Notre Dame are a few nearby schools pushing for his pledge, but then programs such as Georgia and Alabama are lurking on a national level.

Edwards has made repeated visits to U-M, MSU and OSU over the past year, and his interest in the Buckeyes’ program has been evident. However, OSU recently picked up a pledge from four-star running back Evan Pryor, which reduces their need at the position just a bit.

On Sunday, OSU added another running back to the program by landing former Oklahoma tailback Trey Sermon through the transfer portal. Sermon accumulated over 2,000 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns in his career as a Sooner, and he will be eligible to participate immediately in 2021.

Considering that Ohio State is arguably Michigan’s strongest competition for Edwards, these developments bode well for U-M, even if the advantage is slight. His relationship with U-M running back coach Jay Harbaugh will be key moving forward.

Recently, Wolverine Digest caught up with West Bloomfield head coach Ron Bellamy, and he detailed how Edwards’ visit timeline has shifted. Edwards was set to take a trip to U-M last weekend, and had upcoming visits to Florida, Florida State and Oklahoma on the horizon as well.

Bellamy mentioned that Edwards was looking forward to examining how the different coaching staffs functioned during the spring football period, and he will not have the ability to do so now.

Edwards is taking a gradual approach to the process, though, and is determined due to his research before picking a school, so a commitment from the coveted four-star recruit will be a long-term battle for Michigan.

Apart from Edwards, Michigan sits in favorable position with quite a few offered running backs. Checking in from Cincinnati (Ohio) Roger Bacon, four-star Corey Kiner recently listed Michigan among his top 10 schools.

Joining Michigan in Kiner’s top group is Cincinnati, Georgia, Florida, LSU, Louisville, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue and Texas A & M.

After picking up a Michigan offer one year ago, Kiner took a trip to Ann Arbor to check out the campus and receive a first-hand tour of the facilities. Over that time period, Kiner has kept in touch with the U-M staff and was planning on taking another visit next month with talks of an official visit shortly thereafter.

As an Ohio native, Kiner is no stranger to OSU’s campus, and he has taken numerous trips to Columbus over the years. Still, the Buckeyes cannot land every running back on the market, so his visit schedule going forward will be important to monitor.

Hailing from Washington (D.C.) St. John’s, three-star running back Colby McDonald is another prospect that has been vocal about his interest in the Wolverines program. After picking up his U-M offer, McDonald began looking into the program and studied the culture in Ann Arbor.

Based on his early returns, McDonald is a fan of what he found out.

“I am very interested in Michigan, and I like what the football program brings and their fan base is crazy,” McDonald told Wolverine Digest.

Though he is not certain when, McDonald is planning on making a trip to Michigan shortly after the coronavirus situation shakes out.

Last year, McDonald picked up 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns on the ground, and his combination of speed, agility and quickness is part of what draws Michigan’s interest. McDonald projects out as versatile back with receiving skills that would be a clear threat on third downs.

Apart from that trio of running backs, Michigan has tossed its hat into the ring for several prospects that rank among the best in the country. Garland (Texas) Lakeview Centennial five-star running back Camar Wheaton grades out as the top back with a U-M offer. At 5-11 and 190 pounds, Wheaton looks to be entrenched in another Oklahoma-Texas battle, though over 25 schools have offered.

Next, TreVeyon Henderson is another blue-chip target that Michigan will fight tooth and nail for. Suiting up for Hopewell (Va.) High, Henderson logged over 3,000 all-purpose yards and 53 touchdowns en route to landing a ranking as the No. 1 running back in the country by 247Sports.com.

This past week, Henderson placed Michigan into his top 9 schools, so the Wolverines are still embroiled in another competitive race for one of the top backs in the nation.

It is believed that Henderson is not yet ready to issue a commitment and will instead take a series of official visits, but many schools will be pushing hard until that time comes. Joining Michigan in Henderson’s top group was Virginia, Virginia Tech, Georgia, Texas, Ohio State, North Carolina, Penn State and Oklahoma.

Currently, the Michigan staff is working the phones to keep building relationships with top ’21 players across the country. In-person visits cannot be conducted until next month at the earliest, so U-M could likely find itself with a busy hosting schedule once recruiting reopens.