Michigan's defense features college football's highest graded edge rusher
After making the transition from the Sun Belt conference to the Big Ten, Michigan's Josaiah Stewart has quickly asserted himself as one of the top edge rushers in all of college football. His combination of speed and power makes him a nightmare to defend for any opposing offensive line, and his production is reflective of that.
After finishing No. 2 on the team in sacks during the 2023 national championship season, Stewart has followed up that performance by leading the Wolverines in sacks with 8.5 through 11 games. He also leads the Wolverines in tackles for loss (13) and forced fumbles (2). That production has led to Stewart earning PFF's highest grade for all edge rushers this season at 91.8.
Here's a closer look at some of his career-highs so far during his time at Michigan:
- Tackles: 7 - vs. Alabama (Jan. 1, 2024)
- Solos: 6 - vs. Alabama (Jan. 1, 2024)
- Asst: 2, 6x - last vs. Michigan State (Oct. 26, 2024)
- TFLs: 3.0, 2x - last vs. USC (Sept. 21, 2024)
- Sacks: 2.0, 4x - last vs. Northwestern (Nov. 23, 2024)
- PBUs: 2 - vs. Iowa (Dec. 2, 2023)
Career achievements so far (Michigan):
- Team Captain (2024)
- All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches, 2023)
- Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (Sept. 23, 2024)
- Co-Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week (Oct. 2, 2023)
- One-year letterman (2023)
- Has appeared in 25 games off the edge with 10 starts
