Michigan's top wide receiver commit to receive All-American honor
Michigan's top wide receiver commit will be honored as a 2025 Navy All-American on Thursday night. Four-star wideout Andrew Marsh committed to the Wolverines back on Aug. 20, and he remains the highest-rated wide receiver in Michigan's 2025 recruiting class.
247 Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks views Marsh as a top-level prospect with the potential to carve out a long-term career in the NFL.
"Explosive, productive receiver with a lean, wiry-strong build and impressive athletic markers in high jump, vertical, and broad jump categories. Frequent big-play merchant thanks largely to slippery strength and athleticism in run-after-catch situations. Unorthodox in gait and play style, but fights through tackles and maintains balance to get extra yardage despite a slighter frame. Long-striding runner with some build-up speed. Owns early high school 400-meter times in the low 50.00s. High jumped 6-4 as a junior. Big vertical and broad numbers reflect go-get-it ability in contested scenarios. Above average route-leveraging for this stage of development. Finds ways to slip multiple defenders with unique deceleration / acceleration acumen combined with balance and body control. Gained more than 1,100 yards as a junior and enters senior season with 2,400-plus career receiving yards. Adds value as a potential return game option (one punt return TD in 2023). Needs to add some mass and strength to maximize aforementioned RAC playmaking vs. bigger, stronger, faster P4 defenders. High-major receiver prospect who could develop into an impact player with legitimate long-term NFL Draft upside."
