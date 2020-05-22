Michigan To Field Youthful Secondary This Fall

As Michigan prepares for the 2020 season, U-M defensive coordinator Don Brown is embracing the youth movement currently taking place in the secondary. While Ambry Thomas and Vincent Gray will help fill in the void at cornerback left by Lavert Hill’s graduation, the rest of the depth chart in the secondary features quite a bit more youth.

One of those young players who could be called upon with early playing time is Andre Seldon. Ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 10 cornerback in the nation after his senior season, Seldon is a quality athlete with a strong work ethic, and these attributes could open the door for the freshman to see playing time the fall.

“Andre certainly is in position to do that [play nickel],” Brown said. ““If you can play corner, you can play nickel.”

Brown went on to praise D.J. Turner, a sophomore corner who notched four games worth of experience last year. Brown mentioned that both Turner and Seldon are “outstanding” athletes as well. However, Turner could have been well served to participate in spring practice given his youth, so the coronavirus quarantine has had a slight negative impact on his development.

“We lost spring, and I thought that was tough on DJ in particular because he had kind of an injury-plagued fall, which held him back,” Brown said. “But he’s another guy though, Sam, when you watch him run around and do things. Just the way he carried himself in the winter workouts, he’s come out of the freshman slump. I believe some guys go through that, especially when they get hurt. And I think he went through that. And I think we’re gonna see a guy that’s ready to compete for playing time and very anxious to see where he goes.”

Seldon, on the other hand, was an early enrollee for the 2020 recruiting class, so he’s had an opportunity to acclimate himself to Brown’s defensive scheme. As a result, Seldon has worked to learn the responsibilities at nickelback, but Brown envisions that the freshman will have a smooth transition to that spot.

“With Andre, that’s one of the reasons that we signed him, because of his ability to play nickel,” Brown said. “Obviously, we feel very strongly that he’ll be able to make a run at that position. Because that position there is not a position that requires crazy amounts of mental process. It’s really, the physical challenge is the most important piece and we think he’s up to that. Anxious to see him get on the field. I’m certainly not putting any pressure on him, but I’m excited about him. I will say he did very well academically for his first go-round here, and that’s always a good sign, because it shows the guy is making the proper adjustments to college life.”

In high school, Seldon showed instinctive nature on the field as he shadowed opposing receivers. Seldon also leaned on his timing and reactive nature to break up passes, all aspects that will translate from corner to nickel. However, Seldon may be matched up against tight ends in the slot or cover running backs on occasion, so a slight adjustment period is to be expected. Still, Seldon’s overall agility should help boost Michigan’s depth chart heading into the fall.

When considering other positions, such as safety, Michigan will also need to replace Josh Metellus, who was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. As part of that pursuit, Coach Brown has watched true freshman Makari Paige’s progress through winter workouts and believes he can be a contributor in the Michigan secondary going forward, calling him a “keeper” that he is excited to coach throughout his season.

As a whole, Seldon and Turner should provide quality depth at corner behind Thomas and Gray while Paige backs up Brad Hawkins and Daxton Hill at safety.

Which of these players do you expect to make the biggest contribution this season? How will Michigan replace two starters in the secondary? Let us know!