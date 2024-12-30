Michigan unveils bowl game uniform combo
Michigan has unveiled its uniform combo ahead of its clash with Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl in Tampa, Florida. The Wolverines will wear blue shoes and socks, with maize pants to go with the blue uniforms. Their heads will be adorned by the winged helmet, the most iconic and recognizable helmet in college football. If best fit counted for points Michigan would take the field with a lead against the Crimson Tide. The Jordan Brand sponsored school will be rocking one-of-a-kind cleats as they fly up and down Raymond James Stadium.
The Wolverines enter the game as a 12.5-point underdog. While the players and coaches have exclaimed their desire to compete and win, this feels more like a talent assessment for next year's club. We could see quite a few little-used players make an appearance and get an opportunity to advocate for their position on the depth chart moving into 2025. Either way, the names Michigan and Alabama will draw attention, and the game will feature a packed stadium and high television ratings. One thing is guaranteed, the boys in maize and blue will be the best-dressed team on the field.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Kalen DeBoer answers on Michigan landing two Alabama transfers in front of Sherrone Moore
Michigan Football confirmed opt-outs ahead of ReliaQuest Bowl vs. Alabama
Sherrone Moore reveals a shakeup with the Michigan starting O-line against Alabama
5 Michigan Football players to watch against Alabama in ReliaQuest Bowl
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7