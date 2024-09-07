Michigan vs Texas: Where to watch, game information, betting line
After months of anticipation, it's finally here: Texas vs. Michigan. It's a battle of top 10 teams, the Wolverines come in at No. 10 and the Longhorns are No. 3. It marks the first time in the history of college football that the two teams will meet in the regular season. Michigan did face Texas one other time and that was back in 2006 when the Vince Young-led Longhorns beat the Wolverines in the Rose Bowl, 38-37.
Michigan is coming off of a 30-10 win over Fresno State while the Longhorns looked much more polished offensively after a 52-0 win over Colorado State. Texas returns Quinn Ewers at quarterback and boasts one of the top offensive lines in college football. But the Michigan defense isn't too shabby either. Michigan allowed just nine rushing yards last week to Fresno State.
This matchup will be good on good when you think about the Texas' offense going against the Michigan defenses. Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Josaiah Stewart, Jaishawn Barham, and Will Johnson are all elite players and elite players step up in big situations. It will be interesting to see how the Wolverines' defense responds to an offense like Texas.
Here are some of the details you need to know about the game.
When: Saturday September 6 at 12:10 p.m. ET
Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan - The Big House
TV: FOX
Stream: Fubo Tv ( Watch Here)
On the call: Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt with Jenny Taft as the sideline reporter
Betting line: DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Michigan is the dog to Texas, Wolverines are +7 (-110)
Over/under total: 41.5
Moneyline: Michigan +225, Texas -278
