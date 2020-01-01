Five Quick Hits: Michigan Simply Cannot Hang With Alabama

Player Of The Game

I haven't picked a player from the opposing team all year, but I'm going to today. No one on Michigan's roster really shined, but Mac Jones certainly did. Alabama's backup quarterback was surgical all day long and finished 16-of-25 with 327 yards and three touchdowns including an 85-yarder to Jerry Jeudy on the first offensive play of the game for the Tide.

Play Of The Game

This wasn't a huge play or anything but I loved the design.

The Alabama defense had to deal with Donovan Peoples-Jones coming across with jet motion, a fake zone read to Hassan Haskins and then Nick Eubanks coming under the formation into the flat for a wide open touchdown catch. If Alabama can't deal with it, no one can. Josh Gattis was really dialing up some nice plays throughout the day and this one was one of my favorites.

Best Freshman

Wide receiver Giles Jackson did some really nice things for Michigan in a losing effort. He opened up the day with a great kick return and finished with 99 kick return yards and also led the team with four catches for 57 yards. His speed and quickness allowed him to make plays against Ohio State and again today against Bama, which is very promising for his future at U-M.

Pleasant Surprise

The return of Quinn Nordin's big leg and confidence were the only things keeping Michigan in the game through the first two quarters. Nordin hit field goals of 36, 42 and 57 yards in the first half, the last gave U-M the 16-14 lead heading into the break. He and Jake Moody rotated throughout the season but it was good to see Nordin return his promising self that we saw earlier in his career.

The Bummer

It was Shea Patterson. He finished the day just 17-of-37 for 233 yards with a touchdown and two picks. He consistently overthrew his receivers when they were open and also missed guys running free down the field. In fact, he overthrew his wide receivers seven times, a couple of which would've been touchdowns. At times he looked sharp and executed some nice play calls by Josh Gattis, but the story of the game, and really the season, is what could've been with a more accurate passer.

