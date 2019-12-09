How Do You Feel About Michigan Facing Alabama In The Citrus Bowl?

By now, Michigan fans are well aware that their beloved Wolverines will be taking on Alabama in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.

There are a couple of ways to look at this. On one hand, Michigan has a chance to make a statement by beating the program that has set the gold standard in college football over the last decade. On the other hand, Bama is Bama. There's a chance that the game could get out of hand and the Tide are favored by seven points.

So how do you feel about this one? Michael Spath posted that very question on Twitter and more than 1,400 U-M fans weighed in...

That's obviously a pretty big majority in favor of playing a team like Alabama versus maybe a Kentucky or a Tennessee. The Wolverines would certainly be favored against the Wildcats or Volunteers but find themselves as underdogs against the Tide.

I find myself pretty torn here. I like the idea of seeing Alabama and Michigan on the same field. It's one of the better bowl matchups of the entire postseason but it's also very likely that Michigan loses the game. Even if several Alabama players sit out, they'll still have more talent than the Wolverines. Right now, I'd pick Alabama to win regardless of who sits and who doesn't. I don't know if there's anything or anyone that will change my mind.

So what does that all mean for the actual team?

Can Michigan change the narrative about its program with a win over any type of Alabama team? A team without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and potentially several other future NFL players. Can Michigan even beat an Alabama team missing several key contributors? How does Alabama prepare for a postseason that doesn't include the College Football Playoff?

There are a lot of questions to ponder ahead of this matchup, so that's what we'll do for a few weeks. Decisions will be made by players on both teams and coaches could be up for new jobs and then on the first of the new year, the teams will figure it out on the field.

Are you happy about the matchup? What do you think will happen? Comment below!!!