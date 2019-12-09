Wolverine Digest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

How Do You Feel About Michigan Facing Alabama In The Citrus Bowl?

Brandon Brown

By now, Michigan fans are well aware that their beloved Wolverines will be taking on Alabama in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m. 

There are a couple of ways to look at this. On one hand, Michigan has a chance to make a statement by beating the program that has set the gold standard in college football over the last decade. On the other hand, Bama is Bama. There's a chance that the game could get out of hand and the Tide are favored by seven points.

So how do you feel about this one? Michael Spath posted that very question on Twitter and more than 1,400 U-M fans weighed in...

Screen Shot 2019-12-09 at 9.57.29 AM copy

That's obviously a pretty big majority in favor of playing a team like Alabama versus maybe a Kentucky or a Tennessee. The Wolverines would certainly be favored against the Wildcats or Volunteers but find themselves as underdogs against the Tide.

I find myself pretty torn here. I like the idea of seeing Alabama and Michigan on the same field. It's one of the better bowl matchups of the entire postseason but it's also very likely that Michigan loses the game. Even if several Alabama players sit out, they'll still have more talent than the Wolverines. Right now, I'd pick Alabama to win regardless of who sits and who doesn't. I don't know if there's anything or anyone that will change my mind.

So what does that all mean for the actual team?

Can Michigan change the narrative about its program with a win over any type of Alabama team? A team without star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and potentially several other future NFL players. Can Michigan even beat an Alabama team missing several key contributors? How does Alabama prepare for a postseason that doesn't include the College Football Playoff?

There are a lot of questions to ponder ahead of this matchup, so that's what we'll do for a few weeks. Decisions will be made by players on both teams and coaches could be up for new jobs and then on the first of the new year, the teams will figure it out on the field. 

Are you happy about the matchup? What do you think will happen? Comment below!!!

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/09/19

Steve Deace
2 0

The keyboard commandos got their wish, and Michigan will now close its meh 2019 football season with Ohio State and Alabama. Be careful what you wish for.

Questions We're Asking Following A Weekend Of Hoops, Hockey & Football

MichaelSpath
3 0

In a busy weekend of football, basketball and hockey, we take a look at three stories emerging for each of Michigan's Big 3.

Michigan vs. Alabama Citrus Bowl Preview

Steve Deace
2 0

Two of college football's greatest programs, Michigan and Alabama, will square off in the 2020 Citrus Bowl for only the 5th time ever.

Video: Urban Meyer Breaks Down Michigan's Defensive Breakdowns

Steve Deace
3 0

The former Ohio State coach points out how his successor beat Michigan, as well as how Michigan helped the Buckeyes' cause.

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Stock Report: December 8, 2019

Brandon Brown
0

Michigan basketball is now 8-1 after a gauntlet of a schedule because of key performances of a few players.

Opponent Tracker: Ducks, Cupcakes And Conference Clashes

Brandon Brown
0

Michigan basketball has a couple more tough games coming up over the next couple of weeks.

Bump Elliott Passes Away

Steve Deace
0

A giant in the history of Michigan football, and Big Ten athletics as well, passed away on Sunday. Chalmers "Bump" Elliott was 94.

2019 Retrospective: Michigan's Most Difficult Games

Jake Sage
0

We take a look back at the Wolverines' 2019 schedule, ranking the most difficult game to its biggest cakewalk.

If I Were On The CFB Playoff Committee

Steve Deace
0

If I were on the CFB Playoff Committee, this would be my end of season top 25 ballot.

Game Of My Life: Clarence Williams Reflects On Career, Degree

MichaelSpath
1 0

Former Michigan running back Clarence Williams looked back on his time at U-M in this week's #GameOfMyLife.