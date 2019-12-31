Wolverine Digest
Listen: Ohio State Folks Still Whining, Michigan/Alabama Predictions

Brandon Brown

Clemson beat Ohio State in the first round of the college football play off on Saturday, which is obviously a bummer for Buckeye fans. If you happen to follow any of them, or any members of the OSU media, however, you'd think Clemson is forcing Ohio State to vacate every win they've ever had and shut down the program.

Here we are four days later and prominent members of the media in Columbus are circulating screenshots, ways to contact officials and other horrible takes on why Ohio State lost to the Tigers. Like EVERY game, there were some questionable calls, but call are never the reason a team loses a game. 

I hate when fanbases, media members or even coaches blame the officials for the final score, but it's a popular way of whining about displeasure surrounding your favorite team. I couldn't stand it when "JT was short" was uttered by anyone who ever wore the Block M and I'm even more annoyed by the folks in Columbus now since they are from Columbus. Anthony Sylvester, Matt Missler and myself discuss that exact topic and also give our predictions for the Citrus Bowl tomorrow.

What did you think of the "controversial" calls in the Ohio State/Clemson game? Comment below!!!

Ten Things I Think Will Happen For Michigan Against Alabama

Brandon Brown

Here are several things I see happening when Michigan takes on Alabama.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/31/19

Steve Deace

My analysis/prediction for the Citrus Bowl. Here are the three things Michigan needs to do to pull off its biggest bowl upset win in recent memory.

3 Things To Watch: Michigan In The Citrus Bowl

MichaelSpath

Can Michigan's six underclassman NFL prospects best their counterparts? We take a look at three things to watch in tomorrow's matchup with Alabama.

Memo To Chris Partridge: Just Say No

Steve Deace

Michigan's perennially coveted recruiting maestro is reportedly being targeted by Lane Kiffin to be his new defensive coordinator at Ole Miss.

Video: Good Michigan Morning 12/30/19

Steve Deace

I strip my soul bare in this video, that's a little bit longer than most. But that's what it takes to explain why I'm a frustrated Michigan football fananalyst.

Michigan A Major Player For Stanford Grad Transfer Michael Williams

Brandon Brown

Michigan is thin at defensive tackle so landing Michael Williams would really help bolster the depth.

Listen: Discussing Dan Dierdorf's Surprising Comments Surrounding Michigan's Bowl Game

Brandon Brown

When a quintessential Michigan Man declares a moral victory as a positive heading into the offseason, you've got a problem.

Questions We're Asking: Is A Close Bowl Loss Good Enough For Michigan?

MichaelSpath

In this week's Sunday column, we look ahead to the Michigan bowl game, talk Don Brown and preview next weekend's hoops showdown with Michigan State.

Video: Catching Up With Cameron McGrone And Joe Milton In Orlando

Brandon Brown

Redshirt freshmen Cameron McGrone and Joe Milton stopped by to talk with the media on Monday morning while at an amusement park.

Michigan Football Hopes Decade To Forget Doesn't Repeat

MichaelSpath

As we prepare to flip the calendar into a new decade of Michigan football, one is left hoping, praying that better days lie ahead after the program's worst 10-year span in school history.